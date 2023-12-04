WHO chief begs Israel to rescind order to evacuate two medical warehouses in southern Gaza

The World Health Organization said Monday that Israel had order them to evacuate two medical warehouses in south Gaza and implored the country to rescind the order.

“Today, WHO received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our two medical warehouses in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put them beyond use,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X. “We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities.”

The order was part of mass evacuations Israel called for in southern Gaza, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge as Israel’s quest to route Hamas continues in the form of renewed bombardment and a widened ground offensive. With Israel’s negotiators summoned home over the weekend and Hamas insisting on a permanent cease-fire before releasing any more hostages, the onslaught was renewed.

People are running out of places to go in the 25-mile-long Gaza Strip, at least half of whose 2.2 million residents have already been displaced. Already squished into the southern half — and being bombed anyway — Palestinians are facing an ever-worsening humanitarian catastrophe, experts and aid workers said.

Most of the territory’s population is now crammed into 90 square miles in south and central Gaza. Palestinians must either stay in the path of Israel’s advancing forces or flee to small spaces where safety is not guaranteed.

“Another wave of displacement is underway, and the humanitarian situation worsens by the hour,” the Gaza chief of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, Thomas White, said in a post on X.

With News Wire Services