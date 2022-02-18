Chief of beleaguered state medical examiner's office in Baltimore resigns

Meredith Cohn, Baltimore Sun
·3 min read

BALTIMORE — Dr. Victor W. Weedn resigned Friday as chief of the medical examiners’ office for Maryland after a tumultuous year of staff departures and a backlog of autopsies at least 200 deep.

In an email to the Baltimore office’s staff Friday afternoon, he wrote: “I am resigning my position as Chief Medical Examiner as of today. Thank you for your support throughout my tenure. Good luck.”

A state commission that oversees the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner met early Friday morning and immediately went into closed session. It was unclear if they discussed Weedn in the meeting.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment about Weedn’s resignation or who might succeed him.

The existence of Weedn’s resignation email was confirmed by Bruce Goldfarb, a spokesman for the medical examiner’s office.

Weedn took over the post about a year ago, replacing the long-serving chief Dr. David Fowler, who retired in a the end of 2019 in part because of the lack of resources to handle the overloaded autopsy schedule for examiners.

Matters only became worse for the office that investigates suspicious and unattended deaths. It was deluged with cases largely from opioid overdoses but also homicides. The coronavirus pandemic exacerbated those problems.

Lawmakers and union officials have drawn attention to understaffing in the office in recent years and the Maryland Department of Health has redirected positions and funds for salaries. But the office has lost a number of examiners and a national shortage of forensic pathologists, and conditions in the Baltimore office, has made it difficult to hire new examiners.

The examiners website currently lists 15 examiners, down from 20 listed in state documents in December 2021. But there appears to be even fewer full-time examiners now, with the exodus accelerating in the past year.

Lawmakers and union representatives have derided the office for allowing hundreds of bodies to pile up.

The National Association of Medical Examiners, which sets a standard of 250 autopsies a year per examiners, had for years given the office provisional accreditation needed to ensure trust in autopsy findings by families and law enforcement. Full accreditation was restored during the pandemic as the association loosened the threshold.

Reports per examiner in the West Baltimore office have reached 390 autopsies in the state’s 2021 fiscal year, and at times individuals have performed far more.

The examiners’ office has turned to contractors made up of out-of-state pathologists and retirees from the office, listing payment of $850 per autopsy in state documents. Per diem examiners don’t tend to perform high-profile autopsies.

Weedn was chosen for the top position after a national search, the commission reported last year. He had served as an assistant medical examiner in Maryland from 2009 to 2012.

“Dr. Weedn is an experienced and well-regarded forensic pathologist who is more than capable to serve as Maryland’s chief medical examiner,” said Dennis R. Schrader, state health secretary and a commission member, in a statement at the time of the appointment. “I’m confident he’ll excel in the role and advance one of the nation’s leading medicolegal institutions.”

Weedn is a forensic pathologist and attorney and had served as a professor in George Washington University’s Department of Forensic Sciences, including as department chair from 2012 to 2018.

He also has served as a crime laboratory director and flight surgeon with the Air National Guard and is a former president of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and has been a board member for the National Association of Medical Examiners. Weedn’s medical degree is from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas, and his law degree is from the South Texas College of Law in Houston.

A deputy medical examiner, Dr. Pamela Southall, served as acting chief for a little more than a year before Weedn came on board.

The state’s Post Mortem Examiners Commission is made up of doctors from the University of Maryland Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital and top health officials from the state and city health office and state police.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Madison Co. Sheriff's Department busts drivers for 67 pounds of marijuana

    The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested two men after they were busted with 67 pounds of marijuana early Wednesday morning.

  • A law clerk repeatedly had to tell Trump's lawyer to stop interrupting the judge while she ranted about political bias and right-wing conspiracy theories

    Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, interjected so often that the clerk had to tell her that "when the judge speaks, you have to stop speaking."

  • Journalist Reveals 'Chilling' Text GOP Lawmaker Sent White House Before Jan. 6 Riot

    Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”

  • Last piece of Putin’s puzzle slots into place: preparing Russians for war

    Analysis: Just as Russian armour and helicopters are edging up the border, Russian messaging is also advancing to the brink A cannon mounted on a Russian war ship fires during a naval exercise in the Black Sea, as seen in a still taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on 18 February. Photograph: AP The omens of impending war we were warned about now seem to be lining up like the horsemen of the apocalypse. The field hospitals have been set near the border, blood

  • Germany cannot supply Ukraine weapons due to WW2 past - foreign minister

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday defended her country's decision not to send weapons to Ukraine to fend off a possible Russian invasion, saying its World War Two past meant it had a duty to seek other ways to secure peace. Germany was Ukraine's biggest donor, for example, Baerbock said in a pannel at the Munich Security Conference with her U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken, who agreed that Western powers were working in a complementary, coordinated way. "This is our strength - we are standing all together but using our different roles of support, with our different histories," Baerbock said.

  • U.S. concerned about Zelenskyy's trip to Munich

    The Biden administration is concerned about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plans to leave his country this weekend to attend the Munich Security Conf

  • National Archives: Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago

    Classified information was found in the 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday in a letter that confirmed the matter has been sent to the Justice Department. The letter from the agency follows numerous reports around Trump's handling of sensitive and even classified information during his time as president and after he left the White House. The revelation could also interest federal investigators responsible for policing the handling of government secrets, though the Justice Department and FBI have not indicated they will pursue.

  • We Finally Know What Putin Planned for a False Flag Op Against Ukraine

    (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)Russian news agencies are amplifying claims that they have prevented an attempt from Ukraine to explode a chlorine gas tank in separatist territory, Horlivka, in what experts say appears to be the latest attempt from Russia to claim Ukraine is the aggressor and create a pretext to invade.Ukrainian intelligence warned last month of this very prospect. Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency warned that Russia was preparing to use the presence of chemicals

  • Trump said in court he had no 'knowledge' of his company's finances a day before he issued an 1,100-word statement defending his company's finances

    Donald Trump said the Trump Organization has "fantastic assets" and prosecutors should consider executing Hillary Clinton instead of investigating it.

  • Hillary Clinton Shows Fail-Safe Way To Know Donald Trump, Fox News Are Lying

    The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hit back at a new right-wing attack on Twitter.

  • The ‘Clown Car’ of Reasons That Trump Could Go Down

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump is closer to wearing an orange jumpsuit than he’s ever been.That’s what TrumpNation author Tim O’Brien thinks anyway. It’s been three years since the investigation into the Trump Organization began and no Trump has been arrested. But with the news this Thursday that Donald has been court-ordered to testify and last week’s bombshell that his accounting firm Mazars USA was dropping him, O’Brien believes that could change.He tells Molly Jong-F

  • What does it mean to ‘plead the fifth’ – and will Donald Trump do it?

    The ex-president has been ordered to testify in a New York fraud case. Will he invoke his constitutional right to remain silent? Donald Trump. Invoking your right not to answer a question in a criminal case says nothing about your guilt, and no inference may be drawn from it. Photograph: Reuters Donald Trump and his two eldest children have been ordered by a New York judge to appear for a deposition within 21 days, as part of an investigation into the Trump family finances. The development prese

  • U.S. proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green cards

    The proposal is a stark departure from Trump-era public charge rules, which dramatically expanded the type and number of public benefits that would count against green card applicants.

  • John Durham distances himself from right-wing furor

    John Durham, the special counsel looking into the government's investigation of Russian election interference, distanced himself from reports in conservative media that a motion he filed last week implied Hillary Clinton's campaign paid to spy on Trump White House servers, according to the New York Times.What they're saying: In a filing Thursday, Durham disavowed responsibility for how the filing was interpreted: "If third parties or members of the media have overstated, understated or otherwise

  • ‘What Mr. Putin did not want’: U.S. approves $6B tank deal with Poland

    The package is another piece in Poland's sweeping military modernization effort.

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off

  • Newsom Rips Into Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, Calling Them “Propaganda Networks”; Announces New State Unit To Combat Misinformation

    California Governor Gavin Newsom lashed out today at what he called “Perhaps one of the great disinformation networks in America…One America News” for spreading “a lot of misinformation” about Covid. He did not stop there. “I’m not just referring to Newsmax or the primetime propaganda lineup at Fox News and all of their pundits that […]

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Truckers, Finds a Lot of Conspiracy Nuts

    Comedy CentralLast fall, both the U.S. and Canada lifted vaccination requirements for long-haul truckers in order to combat a series of supply-chain disruptions. Those restrictions were put back in place last month, and ever since, Canadian anti-vaxxers have formed a convoy in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, shutting down roads and harming businesses. The so-called “Freedom Convoy” has become a political flashpoint, given that many of the protesters have no ties to trucking, according to t

  • U.S. judge rejects Trump's bid to toss out Congress members' Jan. 6 lawsuit

    A federal judge on Friday rejected former President Trump's bid to dismiss a lawsuit from a group of Congress members and Capitol police officers aiming to hold him and Rudy Giuliani accountable for what they call a "civil conspiracy" Jan. 6 Capitol riots. What they're saying: Trump entered a "tacit agreement" with Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other rioters by sending them to the Capitol during certification of the 2020 election, U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta wrote in the 112-page ruli

  • Why is Biden now less popular than Trump? He's earned it.

    'Lower than Trump' is hardly the first year result the White House expected.