Chief: Booking process same for all area arrestees

Dec. 30—It is during the booking process wherein jail officers are able to learn more about arrestees to ensure accuracy and safety.

Cherokee County Detention Center Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there are state mandates that must be followed during the booking process for all arrestees, even if they're nabbed multiple times a week, and that does happen.

"We will take a list of charges and determine what court they're going to be tried in, whether it's tribal or district court," said Girdner.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said all booking procedures are the same for every arrestee, but the variants depend on whether they are booking for TPD, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service or for Fort Gibson Police Department.

"The procedures are the same, but it's the selection of what booking agency changes is really the only difference," said King.

A series of medical questions are asked to each arrestee as part of the booking process.

"It's a state mandated series of questions that you have to ask that we use. Mental health, you know if they're suicidal or have had thoughts of suicide, then we'll give them an assessment within a couple of days of them being in here," said Girdner.

Girdner said a new mug shot and fingerprints should be taken every time when the same person is brought in and booked, but that's a case-by-case basis.

"If they're doing weekend sentences, then no, but we try to take new photos when they come in," he said. "You have to take their fingerprints every time they come in."

There are times wherein an arrestee is combative and unwilling to cooperate with jail officers, and Girdner said they are kept at jail until they can determine who they are.

"It's John or Jane Doe; we can't proceed with anything until we get a positive identification on them. We may have to fingerprint them and wait for results to come back, but by that time, they normally talk after a few hours," said Girdner.

A typical booking process takes about 10 minutes to complete, and that's if everything goes right.

"We do also shower them when they come in, change them out into jail clothes and take all of their property and log those," he said.

An arrestee who may be hiding contraband is given an opportunity to let jail officers know two times before they are booked. The arresting officer or deputy will ask them as they are pulling up to the jail, and Girdner said jail staff will ask during booking.

"Normally they'll tell us whenever they bring it in because we always ask them. My thought process is, if you give them an opportunity, then they're going to give up what they've got. Now if we find it later on, that's a felony charge," he said.

If an arrestee hands over any contraband when given the opportunity, then that felony charge isn't added.

"I'll give it to the officer and it's up to the officer whether they file it as a simple possession or something of that nature. Once it gets further down the line and we do find something, then that's contraband in a penal institution which is more of a severe felony," said Girdner.

While it's not mandatory for an officer's body camera to be on during the duration of the booking process, King said that all depends on the actions of the inmate.

"For instance, when I worked the streets, I made one arrest in which I left my body camera on until I walked out of the police department, just because of the manner in which the offender was acting," he said.