Chief calls for patience as MPD notes progress

Jul. 20—Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young asked the city council and community for patience Tuesday as she outlined progress made by the department over the past eleven months.

"From October 2021 until today, the Meridian Police Department has had 26 arrests for aggravated assault or aggravated domestic violence with more pending," she said.

MPD officers have also made 13 arrests for armed robbery, 13 arrests for possession of stolen firearms or possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and 17 murder arrests, six of which were from 2019 and 2020 cases, Young said.

"There are still several active warrants for murder and other crimes that have been committed," she said. "We are currently searching for the suspects that are involved."

On the staffing side, Young said 18 police officers have joined MPD as lateral hires since she took over as chief in September 2021. The department has five recruits ready to attend academy in August, with an additional five applicants scheduled to take the physical fitness test on Friday, she said.

MPD has also had one new recruit who graduated from the police academy on Thursday, Young said.

"The Meridian Police Department is moving in the right direction," she said. "We are working hard on recruiting, and those interested in becoming a Meridian police officer are able to pick up an application Monday through Friday at the police department and also from city hall at the Civil Service Commission office."

Young said her department is also working on rebuilding its relationship with the community and earning the trust of Meridian residents.

Progress is being made, Young said, but solutions will not happen overnight. She asked the council and the community to exercise patience as MPD works to achieve its goals.

"I just want everyone to know that we hear your concerns and my administration are working every day to improve," she said. "However, we ask for patience. The problems did not start overnight and they will not end overnight. It is our intent to instill in the citizens of Meridian a great sense of confidence, trust and pride in their police department."