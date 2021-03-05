WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during the opening of the 148th session of the Executive Board in Geneva
·1 min read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Friday that now was the time for the waiving of patents on the tools poorer countries needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was addressing a briefing before next week's World Trade Organization meeting on issue.

"One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the COVID-19 pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production," he said, referring to the global platform to share vaccines that he said would have sent products to 51 countries by next week.

(Reporting by Emma Frage and Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • Teen Vogue Names Alexi McCammond Editor in Chief

    She joins from news site Axios where she has been a political reporter since 2017.

  • Berlinale: Teddy Awards Lineup Offers a Surprising Cross-Section of New Queer Cinema

    Now in its 35th year, the Teddy Awards are among the Berlinale’s most affectionately regarded institutions. Presented annually to standout LGBTQ-themed titles across the festival’s entire lineup, they have a looser, hipper, more inclusive reputation than other Berlin prizes: fittingly, they’re annually presented not at an exclusive black-tie affair, but a publicly accessible ceremony followed […]

  • Suspect Arrested In the Murder of Elderly Filipino Man Out for Morning Walk in Phoenix

    A 40-year-old man was arrested after attacking and killing a 74-year-old Filipino man in Phoenix last month, according to police. Attack, injuries and death: Phoenix police found Juanito Falcon with injuries to his head after responding to a call at a parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Feb. 16 at around 11:20 a.m., according to ABC15. Falcon was walking when the alleged suspect, Marcus Williams, suddenly punched him, resulting in his head hitting the ground, police said.

  • Appeals court says AG may try to reinstate third-degree murder charge against ex-officer accused in the killing of George Floyd

    Derek Chauvin, who was seen on a bystander video kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

  • House guest left feces on floors — and $30,000 worth of damage in SC home, police say

    “This young lady believed this man and his wife were just visiting,” the sheriff said.

  • 379k jobs added in February

    James Liu, Clearnomics Founder & CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest Jobs report.

  • Nikki Haley doesn’t understand Republican hatred of a diverse America, says former senior GOP strategist

    Former strategist blasts Ms Haley for missing ‘what unites Trump voters in base of Republican Party today’

  • Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82

    Walter Gretzky, father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky whose down-to-earth approach to life and family struck a chord with Canadians, dies at 82.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. A decline of 10% from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Duke helicopter pilot may have shut off wrong engine before fatal crash, NTSB says

    A malfunction of the first engine likely sent “unexpected and confusing” indications to the pilot.

  • AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released

    Washington is releasing AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback's storybook tenure with the organization. The team informed Smith he's being released, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Smith’s release was not yet official.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress. It follows a similar suit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6, following his Senate acquittal.

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting 'The Storm' on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • John Stamos shares cute throwback pic from 'Full House' set with Elizabeth Olsen

    Olsen's famous older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, starred in the beloved sitcom with Stamos.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said: “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said: “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied: “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media fightback against Buckingham Palace today calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Capitol riot suspect pictured with his feet on a desk in Pelosi's office had a tantrum in court, yelling 'it's not fair' that he's been jailed

    Richard "Bigo" Barnett, accused of joining the Capitol riot with a stun gun, raged at the prospect of more jail time before his trial.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.