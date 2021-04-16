WHO chief: COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far

The number of new COVID-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

