Chief of Defence Intelligence makes prediction about Putin's death: Very quickly and soon

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has cancer and will die very soon, but after Ukraine’s win in the war with Russia.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in the interview with ABC News

Quote: "He has been sick for a long time; I am sure he has cancer. I think he will die very quickly. I hope very soon."

Details: The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine states that he does not think about whether Putin is really sick. According to Budanov, he knows for sure that the Russian president has cancer, "We just know it".

When asked whether the intelligence agency received this information from sources close to Putin, Budanov answered, "Yes".

Budanov believes that the Russian president will die after the victory [of Ukraine – ed.] in the war with Russia, "This war must end before his death... We will win it in 2023."

According to Budanov, after the death of Putin, there will be a change of power in Russia, and "we should not be afraid of its transformation, as it will only benefit the whole world".

