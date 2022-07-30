Three arrested in rural Daleville man's slaying

MUNCIE, Ind. — A week after a rural Daleville man was gunned down near his home, Delaware County sheriff's deputies on Friday evening arrested three Anderson residents in connection with the slaying.

On the afternoon of July 22, 38-year-old William Randall Coomer Jr. was shot in the back, near the entrance to Sharp Cemetery, across Delaware County Road 500-W from his property.

Coomer, a Marine and owner of a local tree trimming service, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday evening, deputies arrested Alexander Thomas Eugene Geesy, 18, of Anderson, on preliminary counts of murder and obstruction of justice.

Also arrested were two other Anderson residents, Brandi Lynn Zirkle, 32, and Ryan Joseph Geesy, 22, on preliminary counts of assisting after the fact and obstruction of justice.

Zirkle also faces three preliminary counts of neglect of a dependent.

In a release, Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley said investigators learned the suspects had fled from Indiana in the immediate wake of the homicide. Their arrests Friday came after they had returned to the state.

Stanley offered his department's thanks to member of the public "for their diligence and their tips."

"There is no further threat to the community related to this horrific crime," he added.

Alexander Geesy was being held without bond early Saturday in the Delaware County jail.

Zirkle's bond was set at $25,000, while Ryan Geesy was being held under a $10,000 bond.

On Friday afternoon, a few hour before the arrests, Stanley told The Star Press the case was "progressing" and had produced "several solid leads."

"We're hoping to have resolution very soon," Stanley added. The investigation had taken deputies to several Central Indiana counties.

Stanley said Coomer's wife had been outside checking her mailbox shortly after 2 p.m. on July 22 when two vehicles drove past her at a high rate of speed.

When she shouted at the motorists to slow down, at least one person responded with profanities, the chief deputy said.

She recounted the incident to her husband, who was already in the process of leaving their home, and he then encountered the vehicles — reportedly a red 2014-2016 red Ford Focus and a white 2009-2014 Ford Explorer — near the entrance to the pioneer cemetery.

Stanley said Coomer had gotten out of his vehicle before being shot. The Focus and Explorer were then observed traveling south on County Road 500-W.

The scene is just north of the Delaware-Henry county line.

Stanley acknowledged the cemetery — with its first burials dating back to the 1840s — is the subject of local legends, and referred to by some as "Witches Circle."

It's not unusual for deputies to be asked to check on the activities of young people at the rural cemetery, especially around Halloween, he said.

Late Friday, Stanley said the sheriff's department had been assisted in the week-long murder investigation by the Delaware County prosecutor's office, the Delaware County coroner's office, the Anderson Police Department, Madison County sheriff's deputies, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

