Chief Executive Officer Helge Baastad Just Bought Shares In Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OB:GJF)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OB:GJF) Chief Executive Officer, Helge Baastad, recently bought kr837k worth of stock, for kr201 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 6.9%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

See our latest analysis for Gjensidige Forsikring

Gjensidige Forsikring Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Helge Baastad was the biggest purchase of Gjensidige Forsikring shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than kr201 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.93k shares worth kr3.2m. But insiders sold 593 shares worth kr89k. Overall, Gjensidige Forsikring insiders were net buyers last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OB:GJF Recent Insider Trading, January 30th 2020 More

Gjensidige Forsikring is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Gjensidige Forsikring

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Gjensidige Forsikring insiders own about kr49m worth of shares (which is 0.05% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gjensidige Forsikring Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Gjensidige Forsikring insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.