Chief Executive Officer Jacob Tveraabak Just Bought Shares In StrongPoint ASA (OB:STRONG)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jacob Tveraabak, the Chief Executive Officer of StrongPoint ASA (OB:STRONG) recently shelled out kr298k to buy stock, at kr11.09 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 91%, which is a arguably a good sign.

See our latest analysis for StrongPoint

StrongPoint Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jacob Tveraabak is the biggest insider purchase of StrongPoint shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than kr11.00 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months StrongPoint insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

OB:STRONG Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that StrongPoint insiders own about kr63m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About StrongPoint Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of StrongPoint we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: StrongPoint may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.