The Chief Executive Officer of Precio Fishbone AB (publ) (STO:PRCO B), Christer Johansson, Just Bought 1.7% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Precio Fishbone AB (publ) (STO:PRCO B) Chief Executive Officer, Christer Johansson, recently bought kr230k worth of stock, for kr45.97 per share. That might not be a big purchase but it only increased their holding by 1.7%, and could be interpreted as a good sign.

Precio Fishbone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Financial Officer, Kjell Sandin, sold kr682k worth of shares at a price of kr34.41 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of kr46.40, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of Kjell Sandin's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kjell Sandin.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Precio Fishbone

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Precio Fishbone insiders own about kr109m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Precio Fishbone Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Precio Fishbone insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

