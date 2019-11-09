The Chief Executive Officer of Sparebanken Sør (OB:SOR), Geir Bergskaug, Just Bought 20% More Shares

Potential Sparebanken Sør (OB:SOR) shareholders may wish to note that the Chief Executive Officer, Geir Bergskaug, recently bought kr1.0m worth of stock, paying kr102 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 20%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sparebanken Sør

Notably, that recent purchase by Chief Executive Officer Geir Bergskaug was not the only time they bought Sparebanken Sør shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of kr1.6m worth of shares at a price of kr98.77 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of kr102. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Sparebanken Sør insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Sparebanken Sør insiders have about 1.2% of the stock, worth approximately kr20m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sparebanken Sør Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Sparebanken Sør we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

