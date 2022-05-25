Chief federal prosecutor in Lubbock explains dismissals of six indictments

The George H. Mahon Federal Building in downtown Lubbock.

The chief federal prosecutor in Lubbock said a set of unrelated errors and oversights led to the dismissals of charges against six people, including a woman accused of lying on a form when she purchased a firearm that investigators believe was used in a fatal shooting at a southeast Lubbock hotel.

Jeff Haag, the West Texas Branch chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Texas, which covers Abilene, Lubbock, Midland/Odessa and San Angelo, stood before U.S. District Judge Wesley Hendrix and accepted responsibility for the oversights and errors.

Hendrix ordered Haag to appear to a show-cause hearing Thursday to explain the dismissals, which happened between April 22 to May 16.

"Six dismissals in a month is a lot," Hendrix told Haag. "It's more than I've seen. It's unusual to me."

Hendrix asked Haag to explain the dismissals and why he shouldn't face disciplinary action.

Hendrix's order stated that indictments carried grave consequences for defendants and one in one of the cases, the accused person was fired and his fiancée' left him.

Four of the six indicted people were in jail for about 680 days before their cases were dismissed.

Hendrix told Haag he acknowledge the separation of powers and that the government had discretion on how to handle indictments. However, he wanted more information on why the cases were dropped.

"I know there might be valid reasons for each of those dismissals," Hendrix said. "(But) it's concerning enough that I wanted more information if I can have it."

One of the cases dismissed was a three-count indictment against Greselda Ann Reyes that charged her with disposition of a firearm to a convicted felon, making a false material statement during the purchase of a firearm and making a false material statement during the purchase of a firearm. She was indicted on

According to the indictment, Reyes bought the weapon at the Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 5800 block of 19th Street and lied on the application when she stated that she was the actual buyer of the firearm.

Story continues

"When in truth and in fact, as defendant then knew, Joseph Sandoval was the actual purchaser of the firearm," the indictment reads.

Sandoval was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with a deadly shooting on New Years Day at the Carriage House Inn. Police believe Joseph Sandoval shot and killed 33-year-old Edward Mayes during a fight at the Carriage House Hotel in the 900 block of East Slaton Road.

Haag told the court on Thursday that investigators traced the gun they believe Sandoval used to shoot Mayes. Evidence in the form of video from an sporting goods store showed Sandoval with Reyes as she bought the firearm.

However, about a month after she was indicted, she met with law enforcement telling them that she bought the gun for herself and that Sandoval stole it.

Haag said that was enough to dismiss the case.

"I don't believe that story," Haag told the court. "But I don't have sufficient evidence to rebut it."

Reyes' attorney, Nick Olguin, said he allowed his client to speak with investigators because they had nothing to hide. He said Reyes bought the gun for herself and realized the gun was missing after the shooting.

He said dismissing the case was the right thing to do and said in his experience Haag does not prosecute people for the sake of racking up convictions.

"Jeff Haag is an honorable guy and I commend him for his pursuit of justice," he said.

According to court documents, Charles Leonard Pierson was indicted in October on counts of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and transportation of child pornography. The indictment against him was dismissed six months later.

He was arrested at his job and was fired as a result, according to Hendrix's order for the show-cause hearing.

"And his fiancée left him because of the government’s investigation," the order states.

In Pierson's case, Haag said a mistake by the government's forensic expert showed that electronic evidence became tainted by a mistake.

He said computer forensic expert inadvertently turned off the airplane mode on the phone that investigators believed Pierson stored materials of child sexual abuse. The phone connected to a network, which Haag said corrupted the evidence.

Haag said the an online storage account that initially contained child sexual abuse materials that investigators linked to Pierson, appeared to have been paid for by people in countries such as German, Qatar and Mexico. Haag said he believed those transactions were faked.

However, Haag said subpoena's issued to electronic service providers such as Google and Dropbox did not return child pornography, even though the examiner saw the materials during the investigation.

Meanwhile Maquita Shaw was indicted in 2020 for being a felon in possession with a firearm and has spent the most time in jail while awaiting trial.

Haag said Shaw's case involved a troubling competency issue in would involve involuntary medicating the woman to be restored to competency, which he said would have been an incredible violation of her privacy.

"We didn't feel that level of invasion was necessary," he said.

Haag said the remaining charges involved oversights from his office or with law enforcement agencies his office works with.

Ultimately, he said the responsibility for those cases fell on his shoulders.

"I own full responsibility for all those dismissals," Haag said.

Haag told the court he did not anticipate more dismissals.

Hendrix was satisfied with the explanations and imposed no disciplinary action.

"I suspected there were explanations for each one and there are," he said. "As always, I think you have over accepted responsibility."

Dismissed cases:

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Indicted: 12/08/21

Dismissed: 4/22/22

Attorney: Federal Public Defender Northern District of Texas

Motion to dismiss:

"The Government respectfully asks the Court to dismiss the indictment filed in this case. In the interests of justice, the Government no longer wishes to prosecute."

U.S. v. Gresalda Ann Reyes

Charge:

Disposition of a firearm to a convicted felon.

False material statement during the purchase of a firearm.

False statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Indicted: 3/9/22

Dismissed: 4/26/22

Defense attorney: Nick Luis Olguin

Motion to dismiss:

"On April 18, 2022, the Government spoke with a witness and had an opportunity to evaluate that witness’s claims. Based on that evidence, the Government no longer believes it can prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

Indicted: 02/09/2022

Dismissed: 04/29/2022

Attorney: Federal Public Defender Northern District of Texas

Motion to dismiss:

"On April 28, 2022, the Government received reciprocal discovery from defense counsel confirming that Peraza-Herrera was paroled into the United States while awaiting

immigration proceedings. The defendant was also inspected by Customs and Border Protection officers upon entry into the United States. Based on this evidence, the Government no longer believes it can prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Indicted: 05/13/2020

Dismissed: 05/05/2022

Attorney: Michael L King

Motion to dismiss:

"Since that date (of indictment), the United States has conducted further investigation and further reviewed the case. The investigation revealed that there was insufficient evidence to proceed against defendant Shaw."

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Indicted: 05/13/2020

Dismissed: 05/10/2022

Attorney: Federal Public Defender Northern District of Texas

Motion to dismiss:

"After consultation with the case agent, and following discussions with Lang’s attorney, the government believes the interest of justice merit a dismissal of the indictment."

Possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Transportation of child pornography.

Indicted: 10/13/2021

Dismissed: 05/16/2022

Attorney: Federal Public Defender Northern District of Texas

Motion dismiss:

"The Government respectfully asks the Court to dismiss the indictment filed in this case. In the interests of justice, the Government no longer wishes to prosecute."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Chief federal prosecutor in Lubbock tasked to explain dismissals of six indictments