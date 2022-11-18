Chief Financial Officer Jon Panzer Just Bought 26% More Shares In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jon Panzer, the Chief Financial Officer of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) recently shelled out US$78k to buy stock, at US$3.12 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 26%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hyliion Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Jon Panzer is the biggest insider purchase of Hyliion Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.12. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Hyliion Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$4.59 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hyliion Holdings insiders own about US$128m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hyliion Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Hyliion Holdings. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hyliion Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

