The Chief Financial Officer of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A), James Barge, Just Bought 145% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, James Barge, recently paid US$5.69 per share to buy US$307k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 145%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Lions Gate Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Harry Sloan for US$353k worth of shares, at about US$7.06 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.19 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Lions Gate Entertainment insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$6.12 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Lions Gate Entertainment

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.2% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares, worth about US$44m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Lions Gate Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Lions Gate Entertainment insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Lions Gate Entertainment has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

