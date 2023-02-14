Chief Financial Officer Sean Grant Just Bought 207% More Shares In Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Chief Financial Officer, Sean Grant, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, for US$7.00 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 207%, which is arguably a good sign.

Vera Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Sean Grant is the biggest insider purchase of Vera Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$7.50 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Vera Therapeutics insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Vera Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$8.32. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Vera Therapeutics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Vera Therapeutics insiders have about 0.7% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.2m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vera Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Vera Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Vera Therapeutics. For example, Vera Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 3 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

