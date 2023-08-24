Chief: Use of force by Kettering officers shown in controversial social media video justified

Video showing police arresting a man spread across social media, prompting some to say the officers used too much force.

On Aug. 18 Kettering police received calls of a suspicious man walking on Wilmington Pike and caught up to him, Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said during a press conference Tuesday.

The man, now identified as Mark Coleman, told officers his name was John once but also repeatedly told them his name was Eric Cooper, body camera video released by police showed.

He insisted he had no identification and couldn’t remember his birthday.

“I was jumped and I have a brain trauma,” Coleman said.

Police reports show Coleman carried a mental pope, windshield wipers and a bag of other items.

>> Use of force by Kettering officers caught on video justified, chief says

When police confirmed Coleman was not Eric Cooper but wouldn’t give his real name, they decided to arrest him for obstruction of justice, according to a police report.

This led to a struggle.

“Ok,ok,ok, I’ll tell you, Stop! Put your hands behind your back,” Coleman tells officers in the video.

The body camera was knocked to the ground at the beginning of the struggle which lasted a minute and 45 seconds.

Protsman said officers tried several techniques, including tasing, unsuccessfully.

They then escalated to hard strikes in order to handcuff Coleman.

>> Driver of minivan that caused deadly Clark County school bus crash is jailed, charged

The officers placed Coleman in the back of a cruiser.

Camera footage from the cruiser showed Coleman repeatedly kicking the doors and windows, also banging his head on the interior of the cruiser.

“I found that Coleman was resisting arrest and the force used by officers was reasonable and appropriate to overcome that resistance and place him into custody,” Protsman said.

Coleman was taken to the hospital to be checked out by medics, according to the police report.

The report also states Coleman used homophobic slurs toward officers and spat at them as well as hospital workers.

He is now in custody of the Montgomery County Jail on charges related to resisting arrest, an active previous warrant from Montgomery County and several drug charges after finding a syringe with unidentified fluid in it in Coleman’s pocket.