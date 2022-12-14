WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year

G20 summit in Bali
7
Emma Farge
·1 min read

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) -World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he is "hopeful" that the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be considered a global emergency some time next year.

His comments at a briefing with media come as China dismantles its rigid "zero-COVID" policy and allows people to live with the virus, stirring concerns the world's No.2 economy faces a surge in infections.

A WHO body meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus, which emerged three years ago in China's Wuhan and has killed more than 6.6 million people, still represents a "public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC).

The designation is intended to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

Asked about the conditions needed for the end of the PHEIC, WHO's senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said: "There's more work to be done."

"If there are huge chunks of population that have not had vaccinations, the world still has a lot of work to do," said WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan about the same issue.

(Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva; Writing by Josephine Mason in London; Editing by Alison Williams and Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • The man who shared China's COVID protests with the world

    STORY: This man shared China's COVID protests with the rest of the worldLocation: ItalyLi's Twitter handle 'Teacher Li is Not Your Teacher' became an Internet sensation as he reposted details and footage of protests from citizens across China against the government's stringent COVID-19 lockdown measures and the Chinese Communist Party's curbs on individual liberties and information(Teacher Li, Chinese critic and painter)"The reason why I can't stop is because this account has become a symbol of the Chinese people's pursuit of freedom of speech. It represents the things we need to know, and the things we want to know. It represents our right to know. It represents our desire to speak and express ourselves. I feel it's my duty."From his apartment in northern Italy Li uses virtual private networks (VPNs) to circumvent China's Great Firewall to access critical and uncensored contentHe says during the height of the protests he was posting every few minutes“In the past Chinese people weren't willing to express themselves, because they knew it’s very dangerous. For example, when you type some people’s names online, you would be interviewed by the police. This time, we have seen many people chanting in front of the police. On one hand, people realized they could express themselves, on the other hand, all the grievances that have been suppressed for so long would also drive people to express themselves. Because people were not willing to speak up in the past 30 years, they have bottled up many things. But I believe through this crack, this opening, more and more people will come out to express their demands.”The recent protests in China are widely seen as a tipping point to an easing in tight COVID restrictionsThe vast majority of the protests opposed zero-COVID measures with a smaller number calling for the ouster of Xi Jinping or the Chinese Communist PartyChinese authorities have largely stayed silent about the protestsLi says his Twitter account has put him in a vulnerable position He's received death threats while his family back home has been questioned by police(Teacher Li, Chinese critic and painter)“The most important thing is not my life, but the security of this account. Even if this account is no longer safe or it is deleted or something else, the awareness of people to speak, to express themselves has started. There are so many bloggers on Twitter. Everyone can do this kind of thing, not only me. Hence, I am very scared but at the same time I am not afraid.”

  • Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Mississippi

    A woman shot and killed two police officers at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis early Wednesday morning, state investigators said.

  • House, Senate negotiators say they have framework for government spending bill

    Congress is also expected to pass a short-term funding extension in order to avoid a government shutdown.

  • Everything to Know About Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi

    Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married for almost 60 years

  • Tori Spelling Threw Subtle Shade at Dean McDermott's Ex in New Family Instagram Post: ‘Blended is Better’

    Tori Spelling is letting the world know how much pride and love she feels toward her big, blended family, but her “Blended is Better” message is for one person in particular: Dean McDermott‘s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. Sharing a photo on Instagram of their family’s annual Disney on Ice tradition, Spelling wrote, “Blended is Better… […]

  • Blacklisted Russian propagandists thrive on right-wing apps Gab and Truth Social, study finds

    A study finds some of Russia's most notorious propagandists, blocked mainly on Twitter and Facebook, have resurrected themselves on under-moderated social media apps.

  • Coronavirus tally: China scales back daily COVID reporting amid less PCR testing as government eases restrictions

    China's National Health Commission scaled back its daily COVID report starting Wednesday, after a decline in PCR testing as the government eased restrictions,

  • COVID-19 Omicron Boosters Are Now Available for Kids 6 Months & Older

    Parents, are you looking for ways to keep your family safe amid this winter’s “tripledemic” and the regular spread of winter germs? Consider the bivalent COVID-19 booster, which is now recommended for all children 6 months and older. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its approval of the latest COVID-19 booster […]

  • Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is putting up a magical season

    Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence and Lions' Jared Goff seem to be peaking at the best time for fantasy managers. But do you dare trust them in the playoffs?

  • Italy collects around 2.8 billion euros from 2022 energy windfall tax

    ROME (Reuters) -Italy has so far collected around 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion) from a contested windfall tax on energy companies in force for this year only, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told parliament on Wednesday. "As at Nov. 30, payments amount to around 2.757 billion (euros), a sum which is in line with the updated government estimates," Giorgetti said. Former Prime Minister Mario Draghi's administration had originally estimated revenues worth between 10 and 11 billion euros on energy groups that have benefited this year from surging oil and gas prices.

  • Fox News Politics: Democrats who ditched their party

    Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

  • New Vehicle Prices Hit Record High of Nearly $49,000 — Where Can You Find the Best Deals Right Now?

    Despite signs of easing inflation, Americans in the market for a new car are still paying more than they've ever paid before. The average transaction price, or ATP, for a new vehicle in the United...

  • As viral infections skyrocket, masks are still a tried-and-true way to help keep yourself and others safe

    Masks are an easy and low-cost way to reduce the amount of virus entering the air and spreading to others. william87/iStock via Getty Images PlusThe cold and flu season of 2022 has begun with a vengeance. Viruses that have been unusually scarce over the past three years are reappearing at remarkably high levels, sparking a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. This November’s national hospitalization levels for influenza were the highest in 10 years. We are

  • CanAlaska Announces Aggressive First Quarter 2023 Exploration Plan in Place

    Follow-Up $10 Million Exploration Program at High-Grade "Pike Zone" Uranium Discovery on West McArthur JV ProjectFirst Phase Diamond Drilling Program Planned on Key Extension ProjectVancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2022) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is preparing drill programs at two of its key projects this winter. An aggressive $10 million exploration program for the West McArthur Joint Venture project

  • China to roll out second COVID vaccine booster for high-risk groups, elderly

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's National Health Commission (NHC) will roll out the second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The time gap between the first and second booster shots will be six months, NHC said, adding people who can take the second booster shot will include those with severe existing diseases and those with low immunity. Right before drastically easing its stringent COVID-19 prevention measures earlier this month, China has pushed to speed up vaccinations for those aged above 60 years.

  • John Stamos Shares Sweet Photos with Son Billy, 4, from Family Trip to New York City

    John Stamos shares Billy, 4½, with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos

  • NC official at White House event says LGBTQ marriage bill respects ‘basic humanity’

    Hillsborough’s Matt Hughes flew Tuesday to the White House to celebrate a win for same-sex marriage.

  • China to stop reporting asymptomatic COVID cases, which are ‘impossible’ to track without mass testing

    China is scaling back its daily COVID reporting as the end of mass PCR testing and the decision to allow people with mild symptoms to recover at home make it more difficult for the government to accurately track cases. The government said Wednesday it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID cases, as they have become “impossible” to track without mass testing, the Associated Press reported.

  • Climate change will fuel humanitarian crises in 2023 -study

    Climate change will accelerate humanitarian crises around the world in 2023, adding to the issues created by armed conflict and economic downturns, according to a study by the NGO International Rescue Committee (IRC). The agency, based in New York and led by former UK politician David Miliband, flagged that the number of people in humanitarian need has skyrocketed in the last decade, approaching 339.2 million versus the 81 million seen in 2014. Climate change is among the key factors accelerating humanitarian emergencies, the IRC noted, despite the fact that the 20 countries on its emergency watchlist - like Haiti and Afghanistan - contribute just 2% to global CO2 emissions.

  • Vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Malone reinstated on Twitter after being banned over COVID misinformation policy

    Robert Malone, an mRNA vaccine researcher, has returned to Twitter after being banned from the platform over its coronavirus misinformation policy.