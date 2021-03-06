Chief: information skeletal remains could take months

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 6—It could be months before any new information emerges regarding the unidentified human skeletal remains a police officer discovered after midnight Sunday in a wooded area near the Glynn Place Mall, said acting Glynn County Police Chief Rickey Evans.

An officer checking on an illegal dumping site encountered the remains around 12:19 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area off of the 200 block of Scranton Connector, between the mall and Synovus Bank, police reported. The partially clothed remains were near signs of a makeshift homeless camp, including a small tent, police said.

Police have evidence the deceased is from out of town, and foul play is not suspected. The skeletal remains are presently being examined at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Pooler, Evans said. The GBI is assisting county police with the investigation.

