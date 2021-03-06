Chief: information skeletal remains could take months

Reuters Videos

Wani Ardy was born without a uterusFor years she kept her condition a secret even as she embarked on a career as a performer and writer Location: Shah Alam, MalaysiaPERFORMER AND ACTIVIST WANI ARDY, SAYING: "That was very confusing for me. There was not much information and all I found out, all I discovered at that moment was just the fact that I was born without a uterus. So for me it was like, what, what does that even mean, you know? And I couldn't find anyone who could relate to that. There's nobody in my circle - not my friends, not my relatives who had this problem, who had this issue. So it was very puzzling for me. I felt very isolated."Wani later learned that her rare condition has a name: Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH) when internal sex organs are either absent or underdeveloped at birthIn 2014, Wani went public with her condition and founded a support group that has grown to over 200 membersShe has also acted in a TV series whose lead character has MRKHGYNECOLOGIST WHO STUDIES MRKH, DR. HARIZAH HATIM, SAYING:"I think she has been a really major figure in advocating on MRKH. Because of her, I think there's a lot more people, a lot of more girls are more brave to come up and talk and get diagnosed, and come to the doctor and say 'hey, I have this problem, I need you to investigate'. I think it's also important that she makes aware of MRKH especially towards the parents. They should know and they should be able to help the girls go seek treatment."