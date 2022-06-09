Chief: Johnstown police, firefighters rescue suspect from river after chase

Jun. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A shots-fired incident on Wednesday in Dale Borough led to a short police chase that ended after a suspect attempted to flee into the Conemaugh River, police said.

The shots were reported on Bedford Street a few minutes before 3 p.m. Nobody was hit by the bullets, according to Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard.

A vehicle from the scene was soon reported on Iron Street in Johnstown's Minersville neighborhood. A pursuit ensued.

"They abandoned the car shortly after the chase started," Pritchard said. "One ran up to the top of the hill. ... The other kid bailed out and ran straight across by the wire mill, got into the river and realized he couldn't swim."

The suspect was taken out of the river by city police and firefighters, Pritchard said.

"(Fire) Chief (Robert Statler) had to come down with the fire trucks and some ropes," Pritchard said. "One of our officers put a dry suit on and went into the water and got him out."