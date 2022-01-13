Chief joins pursuit on night patrol

Jan. 13—Jacques Battiste wasted little time putting his hard-earned state law enforcement certificate to practical application.

Glynn County Police Chief Battiste was on patrol with the night shift Sunday when he spied a vehicle on Altama Avenue heading south without headlights well after dark, according to a county police report. Battiste radioed the infraction to fellow officer Dustin Shipskie, but the driver allegedly made a run for it when Shipskie signaled a traffic stop south of Altama Avenue and Golden Isles Parkway at around 11 p.m., the report said.

The result was a pursuit through the College Park neighborhood and back on to main thoroughfares at Cypress Mill Road, Shipskie driving the lead pursuit police vehicle with Battiste driving as the "secondary" police vehicle, according to the report. It ended at Community Road and Habersham Street after the vehicle went airborne over a curb and blew out its tires, the report said.

The 59-year-old woman behind the wheel turned out to be wanted on outstanding county arrest warrants, according the report. Vivian Elaine Watson remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held on the felony warrants and charged with fleeing to elude the law, reckless driving, driving without headlights and driving on a suspended license.

The woman riding with her was not charged, the report showed.

The Glynn County Commission hired Battiste to lead the police department of more than 100 officers in June, banking on his 22 years with the FBI in various administrative and hands-on roles.

But because it had been more than three years since his retirement from the FBI, his law enforcement status did not transfer to Georgia. Battiste, 57, completed the physically demanding 11-week state police academy last month and was officially sworn in as the duly certified police chief on Dec. 17.

On Sunday, Battiste was riding with a patrol officer in the nearby Arco neighborhood to get a feel for what his officers on the front line are dealing with.

"I was leading from out front with that particular patrol shift because I was curious to see what was going on, particularly in that area," Battiste said.

Later that night, the officer dropped Battiste off at his vehicle, an unmarked county police car that was parked in the Glynn Isles Plaza at Altama Avenue and Golden Isles Parkway. As he prepared to pull out of the plaza, Battiste spotted the Ford Taurus coming toward him without lights on Altama Avenue.

"When you have a car going around at night without headlights, they're either coming from something, going to something or doing something," Battiste said.

He knew officer Shipskie was nearby at Altama Avenue and Golden Isles Parkway.

"I said,, 'Hey, Shipskie, check out this car,'" Battiste said. "Shipksie jumps in right behind, and I hold back and keep following."

After Shipskie signaled a traffic stop, the Ford's driver turned left into College Park Drive, the report said. The vehicle then turned onto Palamar Drive and began "acclerating rapidly," nearly striking a vehicle that was attempting to back out of a driveway, the report said.

"All of a sudden, the car goes 10-80 on us and runs like a rabbit," Battiste said, using the police code for pursuit in progress. "He throws on his lights and sirens, and I throw on mine."

The driver allegedly continued in a reckless manner from Palamar Drive to Harris Farm Road and then on to Cypress Mill Road, with Shipskie and Battiste pursuing, the report said. The vehicle reached speeds of more than 90 mph, driving on the wrong side of Cypress Mill and Community roads against oncoming traffic, the report said.

The vehicle struck a curb on Community Road near Habersham Street, spinning across the road and smacking the opposite curb before coming to a stop on blown tires, the report said. Watson allegedly jumped from the vehicle and ran; Shipskie followed and tackled her, the report said.

While officers often decide to end a pursuit for the sake of public safety, traffic was light that late at night and the driver's alleged actions warranted decisive efforts to pursue and capture, Battiste said.

"There weren't a lot of vehicles on the road that late at night," Battiste said. "And driving around near midnight without lights is usually a pretty big clue that something's wrong altogether."

The vehicle was totaled. Inside police found a busted glass pipe, likely used for smoking methamphetamine or some other drug, the report said.

Battiste's stint on night shift patrol was not a one-time thing, he insisted.

"It's my intention to continue working with them," Battiste said.