Chief Judge Bradley Knoll arrested for domestic violence in Ottawa County

GRAND HAVEN — A chief judge in Ottawa County has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Court records show 58th District Court Judge Bradley Knoll, 72, was arrested by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

According to court documents, Knoll is charged with violating MCL 750.812. The section deals with assaulting a spouse, former spouse, an individual with whom the suspect has or has had a dating relationship with, an individual with whom the suspect has a child in common or a resident or former resident of the suspect’s household.

It's punishable by up to 93 days in jail, a fine up to $500, or both.

A copy of the complaint filed against Knoll obtained by The Sentinel states Knoll is charged with assault or assault and battery of his spouse. He's ordered to have no contact with her or her residence, per a pretrial release order.

Knoll was released on a personal recognizance bond and is due in court for arraignment Jan. 9. The case has been assigned to Judge Geoffrey Nolan of the 60th District Court in Muskegon County.

Knoll is not currently suspended from the bench, but isn't presiding over any domestic violence cases, he told The Sentinel on Tuesday.

Knoll was first elected in 2002, replacing retiring judge Hannes Meyers Jr. He was most recently re-elected in November 2020, when he ran unopposed for another six-year term running through 2026.

He serves as the chief judge of the 58th District Court, after being re-appointed to a two-year term in that role in January 2022.

This will be Knoll’s last term as judge, because state law requires candidates be under 70 years of age at the time of the election. Knoll turned 70 in 2021.

