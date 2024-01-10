Chief Judge Michael Hatty is vacating his seat on Livingston County 44th Circuit Court, according to the State Bar of Michigan.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — It seems a longtime Livingston County judge is stepping down.

Chief Judge Michael Hatty is vacating his seat on the bench and a new judge will be appointed to the 44th Circuit Court, according to a Jan. 8 announcement on the State Bar of Michigan's website.

A message seeking comment was left with Hatty's office.

State constitution requires Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill judge vacancies by appointment. The state is collecting applications through 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. The appointment will last the remainder of Hatty's term, which goes through 2024.

The state bar didn't give a reason for the vacancy, but Hatty will be turning 70, making him ineligible to run for another term.

It's unknown when his last day on the bench will be. He remains on the court hearing schedule as of Wednesday.

Hatty also serves as chief judge of Livingston County's 53rd District Court. His docket includes criminal, civil, non-domestic personal protection and name change cases, as well as district court appeals. He's the presiding judge of the county's adult drug treatment court and business court.

He was appointed chief judge by the Michigan Supreme Court and has served in that role since 2020.

Hatty was appointed in 2009 by Gov. Jennifer Granholm and elected to a partial term in 2010, according to the county's website. He was re-elected to six-year terms in 2012 and 2018. He was an attorney in private practice for 29 years prior to becoming a judge.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Chief Judge Hatty to vacate his seat in circuit court