Chief Justice Roberts: Courts will be 'significantly affected' by artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON – Federal courts are exploring how to use artificial intelligence, Chief Justice John Roberts said in an annual report Sunday in which he touted the technology's promise but warned of its limitations.

Roberts also avoided any mention of the ethics lapses that have become a central issue for the court over the past year.

"Machines cannot fully replace" humans in the courtroom, Roberts wrote in his year-end report, citing the human nuance required when judges measure the sincerity of a defendant's remorse. "Much can turn on a shaking hand, a quivering voice, a change of inflection, a bead of sweat, a moment's hesitation, a fleeting break in eye contact."

But, Roberts said, federal courts will likely need to embrace the technology for other tasks – just as judges eventually came to rely on computers instead of quill pens and copy machines instead of carbon copies.

Security: Chief justice puts spotlight on security after SCOTUS faced protests, threats since leak, Roe reversal

"I predict that judicial work − particularly at the trial level − will be significantly affected by AI," the chief justice wrote. "Those changes will involve not only how judges go about doing their job, but also how they understand the role that AI plays in the cases that come before them."

Courts are not alone in wrestling with how to reliably embrace artificial intelligence. And some of the questions created by the technology are likely bound for Supreme Court review. The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft this month, for instance, asserting that the companies violated copyright law by using the newspaper's content to train its artificial intelligence chat bots. It's a case that could be reach the high court.

Federal courts, meanwhile, have been dealing with the misuse of AI by attorneys. Just last week former President Donald Trump's one-time lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen acknowledged relying on artificial intelligence to generate references to past legal opinions that, in turned out, were fabricated.

Mixing whimsy with wariness, Roberts noted that the Supreme Court didn't have a copy machine until Chief Justice Warren Burger ordered one in 1969. In 1976, Roberts wrote, Justice Lewis Powell "deployed a rented Wang computer in his chambers." Several other justices "observed the satisfactory performance of this newfangled 'word processing machine'" and ordered one for themselves.

Even today, much of the Supreme Court's work is conducted on paper.

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington.

Roberts said that several committees of the Judicial Conference, the entity that sets internal policies for the federal court system, are reviewing the courts' use of AI.

"As 2023 draws to a close with breathless predictions about the future of Artificial Intel­ligence, some may wonder whether judges are about to become obsolete," Roberts wrote. "I am sure we are not − but equally confident that technological changes will continue to transform our work."

Steering clear of controversy

Roberts' annual reports often steer clear of whatever major controversies are facing the Supreme Court in the prior year.

In his latest installment, the chief made no reference to the ethics matters that have swirled around the justices for months. In November, the Supreme Court adopted a code of conduct for the first time in its history, a response to series of stories this year detailing lavish travel that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted from GOP donor Harlan Crow, as well as other revelations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chief Justice Roberts: Courts will be 'significantly affected' by AI