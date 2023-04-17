Chief of "Luhansk People's Republic" quarantined in Moscow for a week before shaking hands with Putin

Leonid Pasichnik, the so-called leader of the "Luhansk People's Republic" terrorist group, has spent a week quarantined in a hotel in Moscow without the right to leave his room before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Radio Svoboda

Journalists from Donbas Realii, a Radio Svoboda project, obtained a recording of Pasichnik’s intercepted conversation from their sources in one of the Ukrainian secret services.

The recording was verified under examination by the National Center for Media Forensics, an educational and scientific centre at the University of Colorado in Denver.

Details: Pasichik told his assistant Alexandr Soroka about his stay in quarantine. Soroka is reportedly a former member of the Chief Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Quote: "So I have a meeting on the 20th [of December]. I’m not allowed to leave the room until the 19th. They locked me up. This is a two-room suite. I’ve been f***ing sitting here for over a day, my sides hurt, my a** hurts, I’m sick of lying down.

They do not let me go anywhere, I can’t go anywhere. They bring food to the suite. I will sit here locked up until the 20th. On the 20th, there will be a meeting and award ceremony."



Details: The conversation dates back to December 2022.

On 20 December 2022, Putin awarded Pasichnik with an order "For Services to the Fatherland" and met with the head of the Luhansk Oblast occupation administration in person.

In the recording, Pasichnik also mentions the internal conflict in the "Luhansk People’s Republic", saying he cannot control Igor Kornet, the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic".

Kornet formed a gang of collaborationists, who used to work in law enforcement, in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This gang is terrorising farmers and entrepreneurs. Pasichnik stated that he had informed Putin about all problems, and the latter promised to deal with them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!