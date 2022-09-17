The Chief Medical Advisor & Director of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS), Elizabeth Lin, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Potential Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shareholders may wish to note that the Chief Medical Advisor & Director, Elizabeth Lin, recently bought US$297k worth of stock, paying US$16.12 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

See our latest analysis for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder & Independent Chairperson of the Board D. Ackermann for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$13.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$14.80. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Tarsus Pharmaceuticals insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Tarsus Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Of course Tarsus Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here