Chief medical examiner resigns; interim appointed amid criminal investigation

One week after he was arrested as a result of a months-long investigation into his office, Nueces County commissioners voted to accept Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker's resignation effective Wednesday.

Commissioners during a Tuesday special meeting then appointed Shaker's predecessor, Dr. Ray Fernandez, to serve as the interim chief medical examiner until a replacement takes the reins.

Shaker announced his retirement in February. That came weeks after he fired his deputy chief medical examiner, Dr. Sandra Lyden, who was accused of practicing medicine without the proper license from the Texas Medical Board.

That accusation, which arose in January when the results of an autopsy performed by Lyden were called into question, sparked an investigation into the medical examiner's office by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Shaker's attorney, Chris Gale, told commissioners during the public comment period of the meeting that Shaker had intended to work through to his retirement — which commissioners voted to accept in February — to help the office transition to new leadership.

Gale was not immediately available for comment after the commissioners voted to accept Shaker's resignation Tuesday evening.

Commissioners voted for county officials to negotiate with Fernandez, who has held a part-time position with the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office since he retired as the chief medical examiner in 2020, about his compensation while in the role. That will come before the court for consideration during its regular meeting next week.

Commissioners tabled until next week a discussion about the county's human resources director, who was reportedly aware that Lyden was not licensed, according to an arrest affidavit sworn by the investigating Ranger.

Shaker has worked at the medical examiner's office since 2014 and was promoted to chief medical examiner in 2019, according to county human resources documents obtained by the Caller-Times.

Commissioners during their last regular meeting voted unanimously to offer the chief medical examiner position to Dr. Timothy Fagen, an employee at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin who has practiced medicine in the U.S. for 17 years.

Whether Fagen has accepted the offer was not discussed during the Tuesday meeting.

Charges against Shaker, Lyden are pending

The court's decision to appoint Fernandez comes as a months-long criminal probe into the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office resulted in the arrest of Shaker and the second arrest of Lyden last week.

Dr. Adel Shaker, the Nueces County chief medical examiner, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Gale said Lyden is not required by law to have a license to practice in Texas. That is only required for chief medical examiners, not their deputy chiefs, he said.

"Dr. Shaker has not been indicted for anything. All you have is a charge against him. When you're looking at the affidavit in support of the arrest in this case, the entirety of the affidavit concerns the licensing of Dr. Lyden, and all we can say is that that was an unnecessary thing," Gale said. "Whether somebody didn't get the license or otherwise is just simply irrelevant. You don't have to have one. So everyone remaining concerned about that is going down the wrong trail."

A sworn arrest affidavit penned by the Ranger and obtained by the Caller-Times contends Shaker criminally delegated authority to a physician, Lyden, knowing the act was in violation of the Texas Occupations Code. That violation stems from his knowing Lyden was not licensed, according to the affidavit.

The Ranger's investigation contends Shaker knowingly misled others in the county, going as far as to produce a reportedly false temporary provisional license number for Lyden. The Ranger was unable to verify that six-digit license number on the Texas Medical Board website, according to the affidavit.

Shaker was arrested on a warrant charging him with 17 counts of practicing medicine in violation of that code on April 12.

Lyden was arrested March 7 on a warrant charging her with tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm. That charge stemmed from Lyden allegedly lying on her application for a license from the Texas Medical Board, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dr. Sandra Lyden, the former Nueces County chief deputy medical examiner, was arrested by Nueces County District Attorney's Office officials on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Lyden was arrested a second time on the same day Shaker was arrested. She was charged with 14 counts of practicing medicine without a license causing financial harm, six counts of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm and one count of misrepresentation regarding entitlement to practice medicine.

She remained in the Nueces County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail staff. Her bond amount totals $550,000.

Commissioners delay discussion of employee named in affidavit

Commissioners considered Tuesday taking action regarding an employee who was named in one of the Ranger's affidavits.

The Ranger wrote that Shaker and two county employees — Human Resources Director Julie Guerra and an employee at the medical examiner's office — knew Lyden was not licensed to practice during his investigation.

The Caller-Times is not naming the second employee because it was not immediately clear whether they faced disciplinary action.

Nueces County Human Resources Director Julie Guerra sits with attorney Stephen Byrne at the Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting in Corpus Christi, Texas, on April 19, 2022.

According to the affidavit, Guerra and the employee knew Lyden was not licensed because she was hired and employed for 40 days — conducting autopsies on 15 of those days — with no medical license on file at the medical examiner's office or human resources department.

Before commissioners discussed the item, in the public comment period, Nueces County Tax Assessor/Collector Kevin Kieschnick, Sheriff J. C. Hooper, Precinct 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera, Justice of the Peace Joe Benavides and Justice of the Peace Robert Gonzalez spoke in defense of Guerra.

The speakers, who all lead offices and departments of various sizes, told commissioners that department heads, not the human resources director, are solely responsible for hiring suitable employees.

"I am going to defend someone who does their job wonderfully," Rivera, speaking of Guerra, told commissioners.

Commissioners ultimately decided to table the item until the next meeting.

It was not immediately clear if allegations against the second employee will be discussed as well.

