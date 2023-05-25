Chief: Naked sword-wielding man charges Dayton police, is shot, wounded by 2 officers

May 24—A naked man wielding a sword charged at Dayton police early Wednesday evening when two officers shot and wounded him.

The Dayton Police Department was dispatched to a weapons complaint shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Suman Avenue off South Smithville Road.

Chief Kamran Afzal said officers encountered a man who was "unclothed with a sword" and told him numerous times to drop the weapon.

"The individual charged the officers, that's when he was shot by two different officers," Afzal said.

The man, who was not named, suffered at least two gunshot wounds, one to each leg. Police placed tourniquets on his legs and medics took him to a local hospital.

The chief said he has heard reports that the injuries were not life-threatening as well as critical so he was not sure which was accurate.

Following the shooting, officers activated a countywide "Signal 99″ officer needs assistance call, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Jodi Schulte and her father-in-law were sitting on the porch when she said they heard "bang, bang, bang," which she said startled them and her Chihuahuas.

Schulte said there's never been a shooting in her neighborhood in the year she's lived there, at that it made her "a little scared. It's got my anxiety shaking."

Although Schulte said she did not see what led to the shooting, she said officers immediately were helping the man who was shot and then more officers arrived before medics came in.

"I'd say the police did an excellent job," she said.

The names of the officers involved were not released, but it is department policy for officers involved in shootings to be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and the Dayton Police Department also is conducting an internal investigation, Afzal said.

Police officials are expected to release more information and body camera footage during a Thursday morning media briefing, the chief said.