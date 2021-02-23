Chief: No discipline while state eyes death of Black man

PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN

DENVER (AP) — Following the release of a highly critical report about the arrest and death of Elijah McClain in Colorado and a police investigation into the events, Aurora's police chief said Tuesday she could not discipline anyone involved while the state attorney general is still conducting a criminal investigation into what happened.

Chief Vanessa Wilson said she did not want to do anything that might influence a grand jury that state Attorney General Phil Weiser has convened as part of his investigation into whether anyone should be prosecuted in the case involving the 23-year-old Black man. She declined to say whether she would take disciplinary action if Weiser does not find evidence that a crime was committed.

The report was done by a team of three outside investigators commissioned by the city of Aurora, where the arrest happened. It was released Monday and found that officers did not appear to have any legal reason to stop McClain in 2019.

It also criticized the Aurora Police Department's investigation of the officers' actions as one that seemed designed to justify their actions rather than find the truth, and it faulted firefighters and paramedics for not examining McClain before deciding to use ketamine to sedate him.

McClain had been walking down a street apparently listening to music when a man called 911 to report that he was gesturing strangely, wearing a ski mask and seemed suspicious. His family said he wore the mask because he had a blood condition that caused him to get cold easily.

Wilson said she realized that people's view of the detectives who investigated the McClain arrest had been “tainted,” but she called them “good investigators."

Wilson has made procedural changes in response to McClain's death since becoming chief last year, including giving officers discretion about whether to approach someone who has been reported as suspicious if they are not doing anything wrong.

She said McClain should still be alive and acknowledged the “extreme grief and anger" felt by his family and friends.

“Nothing I can say here today or changes that I've made or changes I will continue to make can bring him back and for that I am extremely sorry," she said.

In response to the report, city manager Jim Twombly said he would work with the mayor and city council to establish an independent monitor to provide accountability and transparency for the police department.

“A system of accountability should not be dependent on who sits in the chief ’s chair. It needs to be put into place so that it functions and represents the community’s desire for constitutional, unbiased and respectful policing that holds officers accountable,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message

    The huge parachute used by NASA’s Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team. Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out “Dare Mighty Things” in the orange and white strips of the 70-foot (21-meter) parachute.

  • The Simpsons: Kevin Michael Richardson replaces Harry Shearer as Dr Hibbert

    The show has said white cast members will stop portraying characters from other ethnic backgrounds.

  • With its own COVID-19 vaccine trial on pause, Sanofi will produce 12 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s candidate

    While its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate faces trial delays, French drug maker Sanofi will use its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy L'Etoike, France, to formulate and fill vials with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot. The goal, Sanofi said, is to produce about 12 million doses in its facility. The companies are considered rivals, but Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the company is "stepping forward to show solidarity" amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as it remains focused on eventually moving forward with its own trials. Sanofi previously agreed to help bottle and package 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comWhat New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 casesTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsResearchers warn 'the devil is already here' after analysis of California COVID-19 variant

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Supplies, cargo reach International Space Station

    Employing a two-stage Antares rocket, the Cygnus spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallop's Island, Virginia, on Saturday (February 20).Northrop Grumman has named the spacecraft the "S.S. Katherine Johnson," as a tribute to the pioneering African American NASA mathematician whose life story inspired the film "Hidden Figures," according to Space.com. The aerospace company has a tradition of naming each of its spaceships after "an individual who has played a pivotal role in human spaceflight," according to its website.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Dubai's Emirates seeks key role in global vaccine delivery

    The belly of the Emirates plane that touched down in Dubai early Sunday from Brussels was stuffed with precious cargo: tens of thousands of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reported as being 95% effective, must be preserved at the frigid temperature of negative 70 Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’

  • Perdue ditches Senate run after Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

  • Texas train carrying fuel in flames after crossing collision

    Homes are evacuated as a train transporting fuel burns, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

  • Tiger Woods suffers major injuries in car crash

    Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods' car sustained "major damage" in a "single-car accident" on Rolling Hills Estate just after 7am, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. Images from the scene appeared to show the car's bonnet caved in and its air bag inflated. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement saying the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery. An LA County Sheriff's Office source told TMZ website that they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.

  • 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian after she files for divorce from Kanye West

    "Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally kind of different guy?" the actor asked Kardashian West in an Instagram video.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • 8-month-old shot in head by dad during fight between parents, Tennessee police say

    The child’s father is now wanted on charges related to the shooting.

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Shailene Woodley confirmed she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers and gave the first glimpse at her ring that could be worth $500,000

    Ajay Anad of diamond search engine Rare Carat told Insider that the ring seemingly features a diamond of 6 carats.

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • Tiger Woods Pulled From Wreckage of Serious Car Crash in L.A.

    YouTube/MSNBCGolf legend Tiger Woods was pulled from the twisted wreckage of a car crash early Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Woods was traveling through the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods, near Long Beach, at about 7:12 a.m. PT when his SUV crashed and rolled over. He was the sole occupant, the sheriff’s department said.The car sustained such major damage that crews needed to use “jaws of life” hydraulic machinery to pry open the wreck and pull him out.Footage aired on MSNBC showed the badly damaged car lying on a grassy hill several feet from the roadway. BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021 Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told The Daily Beast in a statement that Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the single-car crash. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” he said.Woods was hospitalized with “moderate to critical” injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Unidentified law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Woods was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control on a curvy stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard, crossed a center divider, and rolled several times. He had to be extricated through the windshield, sources said.. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend.— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021 Woods has been in Southern California for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, a golf contest at the Riviera County Club that benefits Woods’ foundation. The SUV he was driving appears to have a Genesis Invitational decal on the driver’s side door.Woods hadn’t competed in the Genesis Invitational due to his recent back surgery. The 45-year-old underwent his fourth microdiscectomy procedure, to remove abnormal disc material, and his fifth back surgery in late December after years of persistent back issues. He has also had persistent knee injuries and underwent two surgeries in 2008.Just two days ago, he said he was hopeful of recovering in time to compete in the Masters in seven weeks.This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021 Woods blamed his persistent back pain and insomnia for a DUI arrest near his Jupiter Island, Florida home in 2017.A toxicology report said Woods had five different drugs in his system at the time of the arrest: hydrocodone, an opioid pain drug; hydromorphone, another type of painkiller; alprazolam, an anxiety drug like Xanax; aolpidem, a sleep drug like Ambien; and delta-9 carboxy THC, which is found in marijuana.He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and had to go to DUI school, perform community service, pay a $250 fine, and complete a yearlong diversion program.It was Woods’ second serious crash while in the public eye. Two days after an infidelity scandal erupted in 2009, he crashed his Cadillac Escalade SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida mansion at 2:30 a.m. His then-wife Elin Nordegren had to pull him from the car. He was treated for minor facial cuts and received a ticket for careless driving. He later completed 45 days of therapy.In the wake of the crash, a tsunami of information about Woods’ private life came out, including that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. The revelations cost the golf legend several major sponsorships, and he didn’t return to the sport for five months.Just days ago, Woods was photographed on the golf course for a friendly round with former Miami Heat basketball legend Dwayne Wade. The last time he competed professionally, however, was on Dec. 20 at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida—where he played alongside his 11-year-old son, Charlie. The pair finished seventh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) After hosting the Genesis Invitational over the weekend, Woods was set to do a two-day shoot for Golf Digest/GOLFTV, according to Golf Digest. In the shoot, Woods gave on-course lessons to a number of celebrities—including Wade and David Spade. Woods didn’t arrive to the second day of shooting on Tuesday morning.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.