The Chief Operating Officer of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP), Jay Elliott, Just Sold 46% Of Their Holding

Some Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer, Jay Elliott, recently sold a whopping US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$70.83 per share. That's a big dump, and it decreased their holding size by 46%, which is notable but not too bad.

Installed Building Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jay Elliott was the biggest sale of Installed Building Products shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$69.47. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

We note that in the last year insiders divested 50648 shares for a total of US$3.1m. In the last year Installed Building Products insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:IBP Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Installed Building Products insiders own 7.8% of the company, worth about US$162m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Installed Building Products Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Installed Building Products stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Installed Building Products makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Installed Building Products.

