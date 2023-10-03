Chief Who Ordered Raid on Kansas Newspaper, Publisher’s Home Resigns

The police chief of Marion, Kansas, resigned at a city council meeting on Monday, more than a month after he ordered raids on the office of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher—an act condemned far and wide as being illegal suppression of the press. Gideon Cody, who was suspended indefinitely last week, ordered a raid that seized computers, cell phones, and other devices from the Marion County Record and its publisher’s home on a search warrant that was withdrawn a few days later. The ordeal received added attention after one of the paper’s publishers, Joan Meyer, died a day after the raid. The resignation came as city officials were under fire for ever hiring Cody, who reportedly was fired from the Kansas City Police Department for making sexist and insulting comments.

Read it at CNN

Read more at The Daily Beast.