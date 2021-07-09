Chief, others recall colleague; community support flows

Jul. 9—As the Terre Haute Police Department reels after losing its third officer in a line-of-duty shooting in the past 10 years, community support is blossoming.

A memorial outside the main THPD entrance grew Thursday as items were left in honor of Detective Greg Ferency, who died Wednesday afternoon when a gunman shot the 30-year officer outside the FBI office on Terre Haute's west side.

During a news conference Thursday at the Terre Hate Police Department on Wabash Avenue, Police Chief Shawn Keen spoke about Ferency, who was known for criminal investigations that resulted in removal of illegal drugs and contraband from city streets

"I've known Greg for around 24 years," Keen said. "You will not meet a finer person. You don't spend 30 years in this profession without being dedicated, and he was absolutely dedicated. There is not a thing that he did that he didn't put 110% into. He was an amazing person, whether it was about meth labs or human trafficking, he would do everything possible to find out everything about that particular crime."

Keen said Ferency's police vehicle will be part of the memorial display set up on the east side of the THPD headquarters once that vehicle is released from the investigation.

Such memorials have become tradition since the death of Officer Brent Long in July 2011 and the death of Officer Rob Pitts in May 2018. Both officers died of gunshot wounds while police attempting to apprehend wanted suspects.

The situation surrounding Ferency's death was somewhat different. The suspect appeared to seek out law enforcement officers at the FBI office, which is in a non-descript building surrounded by a security fence off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

FBI investigators have not said whether they believe Ferency was the specific target of the gunman, who threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building, bringing Ferency outside, where he encountered the gunman.

Story continues

A criminal charge of premeditated murder of a federal agent was filed Thursday afternoon against Shane M. Meehan, 44, of Terre Haute. If convicted, Meehan could face up to life in prison.

Meehan was familiar to longtime Mayor Duke Bennett, as Meehan was an independent challenger for the mayor's office in 2019. It was Meehan's sole campaign for public office.

Speaking at the news conference, Bennett declined to talk about Meehan but chose to uplift Terre Haute as a caring community that supports law enforcement.

Seeing people line the streets Wednesday evening as Ferency's body traveled in a police procession to Regional Hospital was heartwarming, the mayor said, and that act shows the heart of the community and its respect for police.

Bennett offered condolences to Ferency's family, friends and the police department.

"I've heard the word senseless numerous times, and there is no other word that describes something like this," Bennett said.

Bennett said he was at his desk in city hall Wednesday when he saw a dispatch message come across his phone and quickly learned that an officer was down.

Bennett said he went out the back door at City Hall and watched as emergency responders arrived at the scene unfolding across the parking lot from the government campus of City Hall and the county courthouse.

The scene was chaotic, the mayor said, but the responders handled their work professionally.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said the motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

Meehan also sustained gunshot wounds in the incident, which occurred just before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Keenan said the suspect approached Ferency outside the FBI building and fired at him.

"An agent inside our office heard the gunshots, came outside and engaged the suspect and fired at him," Keenan said Thursday. "The suspect subsequently left the scene and drove himself to the hospital, where he ultimately underwent surgery for his wounds and he is currently in custody at the hospital."

Ferency had been assigned to a federal task force since 2010 and was a sworn FBI agent in addition to his duties as a detective with Terre Haute Police Department. He had worked on violent crime, gangs and on a joint terrorism task force with the FBI.

Federal charges were filed, Keenan said, because of the assault on a federal officer. The Terre Haute FBI office is a sub-office of the Indianapolis office.

"The FBI executed search warrants at the suspect's home and vehicle and has seized numerous items of evidence," Keenan said.

Processing of the crime scene went late into the night and continued Thursday.

Additional investigators were flown in from other field offices and the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Because an FBI agent was involved in the shooting, a team from the FBI inspection division at its national headquarters will review the shooting.

Later Thursday, Chief Keen released a information about commendations and letters of appreciation Ferency had received during his years on the department.

Ferency often spoke to community groups, including educators and students, to share information about illegal drugs in the community.

Letters of commendation also came from prosecutors handling criminal cases in which Ferency's testimony was critical for convictions, and from THPD leaders who recognized Ferency's dedication to policing.