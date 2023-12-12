Chief Platzer breaks down no-fault decision with response to Joshua Conant's death

Light shines on a #JusticeForJosh decal tagged on the door of the Roche Bar, 405 Quay St., on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in downtown Port Huron. Joshua Conant was killed nearby the establishment Nov. 4.

Port Huron Police Chief Joe Platzer ended Monday’s City Council meeting with an update on last week's decision that officers who responded to the Nov. 4 death of Joshua Conant acted properly.

Although much of the meeting’s attendees had left before adjournment, several residents continued to share concerns — some for the second council meeting since the tragedy — critical of city officials lack of comment on Conant's death, as well as the wait for results of an ongoing investigation.

The police department announced Thursday in a press release that the officers who responded to the scene of had followed training and met expectations according to department policy.

Addressing council members, Platzer said their administrative review is limited to four areas, including compliance with departmental policies and procedures, equipment, training needs, and any recommendations regarding procedural changes to policy, rules, and regulations.

And he broke down what was reviewed as part of that process.

“The actions of our officers were captured on body cameras, in-car cameras, other social media videos, which were all reviewed,” Platzer said. “Our officer had been properly trained with responding to the scene of an altercation. As trained, the first step upon arrival is to secure the scene for the protection of the public prior to determining what happened. In the vast majority of cases, securing the scene involves immediately handcuffing the person who is accused of assault, which is what our officer did.

“Once the officer realized that Mr. Conant was not breathing, CPR was immediately started, which is the proper response. The person doing the CPR was a highly trained, former firefighter and EMT. Our officers also later participated in CPR, as well, in attempt to save Mr. Conant’s life while waiting for Tri-Hospital EMS to arrive. This is why we reached the conclusion that we did.”

While officials were careful not to get too into details surrounding Conant’s death, residents have been more open about the finer points of the Nov. 4 call outside the Roche Bar.

Some have said they felt the officer who handcuffed Conant before assisting him should’ve faced discipline, while others have called for action against the Roche bouncers who reportedly pinned him down.

On Monday, Conant’s uncle Mark Sanderson, who also spoke before the council Nov. 13, questioned the timing of PHPD reviewing actions of its own personnel, citing not just his nephew’s death, but also an incident now subject to a federal lawsuit alleging an officer punched an intoxicated subject in 2022 and a city response to public concern that didn’t come until months later.

City Manager James Freed said that city's response to Conant’s death has been tough because “there’s only so much we can say” amid an ongoing investigation with the Michigan State Police and state attorney general’s office.

“The situation with Josh’s death is absolutely horrific and tragic. All of our hearts break,” he said at the end of Monday’s meeting. “… Let that be known that our silence up here isn’t because we’re numb or we don’t care, it’s that we’re trying to protect the justice process where we don’t taint a jury pool, where we don’t disclose evidence and means and methods that could hurt the cause of justice for Josh. And so, I want to make that very clear.”

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Platzer breaks down no-fault decision with response to Joshua Conant's death