Chief of police arrested after burglarizing home, Georgia investigators say

A south Georgia police chief was arrested after he was accused of committing a home burglary, state investigators say.

Willacoochee Chief of Police Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, Georgia, was booked on a burglary charge Wednesday, Nov. 2, after turning himself in to authorities, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office asked the GBI to investigate William’s conduct following the Oct. 11 incident. Investigators did not release additional details about the burglary.

The police chief was suspended before being fired on Monday, Oct. 31, WALB reported, citing the Willacoochee Police Department.

Williams was processed at the Atkinson County Jail but later bonded out, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Willacoochee is about 70 miles southeast of Albany.

