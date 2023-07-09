New chief probation officer named

Jul. 8—William "Bill" Dickinson has been selected as Kern County's new chief probation officer, according to an announcement by Kern County Superior Court Presiding Judge J. Eric Bradshaw.

Dickinson will start his new duties Aug. 12, succeeding TR Merickel, who announced his retirement in May.

Dickinson has most recently served as the deputy chief probation officer responsible for the oversight of the Youth Services Bureau, encompassing youth facilities, supervision, investigations and more than 400 staff, according to a court news release. He has more than 28 years of service with the department.

It went on to say the search was undertaken by the Superior Court judges and the Board of Supervisors, with a review of applicants by the Kern County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission.

"Mr. Dickinson has demonstrated a work ethic and attention to detail in his nearly 30 years of service with the Kern County Probation Department that will serve him well as the chief probation officer," said Assistant Presiding Judge Colette Humphrey said in a statement. "His leadership style encourages teamwork and collaboration."