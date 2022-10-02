Chief Putin Critic Clinches Key Election Victory in Latvia

1
Aaron Eglitis
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, a staunch critic of Vladimir Putin, won a decisive victory in general elections as voters punished a party backed by ethnic Russians.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bolstered by its vocal opposition of the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine, Karins’s New Unity won 19% of the vote, according to a final results released by the central election commission.

Harmony, a group that won the last three elections with support of many Russians who make up about a quarter of Latvia’s 1.9 million population, failed to make it into parliament for the first time since its inception in 2010.

“The trust and support expressed by the Latvian people imposes a great responsibility with which I will continue to serve society,” Karins said on Twitter on Sunday.

The election underscores a growing divide among European Union and NATO countries.

In Latvia and other nations that broke from Moscow’s totalitarian embrace when communism fell last century, anger over Russia’s attack on Ukraine is further bolstering support for Euro-Atlantic solidarity.

That contrasts with populists like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- and his right-wing allies in Italy -- who have leveraged frustration over inflation and immigration and fanned anti-EU sentiment to win votes this year.

“New Unity’s support is really connected with the war in Ukraine,” Juris Rozenvalds, a professor at the University of Latvia, said by phone. For Latvians, “NATO and the EU mean security.”

Karins, who is also a US citizen, has led a dramatic turnaround for his party, which was the smallest to enter parliament in elections four years ago. By contrast, Harmony and the two other parties that took the top three spots in the 2018 ballot looked set to crash out of parliament.

Seven political forces joined the assembly. The opposition Union of Greens and Farmers were second with 12.4%, and the newly formed United List party, which has suggested it would be willing to rule with New Unity, had 11%.

With New Unity poised to clinch as many as 26 seats in the 100-member legislature, Karins may be able to create a majority-backed ruling coalition with as few as two other like-minded groups. Party leaders will meet with President Egils Levits on Monday to start talks on forming on a new government.

Born in Delaware to parents who fled Latvia when the country was forcibly absorbed into the Soviet Union following World War II, Karins moved to Riga in 1997 after getting a PhD in linguistics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Karins’s party has been one of the EU’s most vocal advocates of tightening sanctions. He has called on NATO to bolster its eastern flank, including Latvia’s 214-kilometer (132-mile) border with Russia, and warned Latvia’s allies of Putin’s expansionist goals.

Under his administration, Latvia also toppled the 80-meter (262 foot) Soviet monument in the capital, angering Moscow, and vowed to remove others.

By contrast, Harmony saw its support fracture after Russia invaded Ukraine, with other parties vying for the same electorate gaining votes.

(Adds final vote count in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • National Guardsmen acquire Russian reconnaissance UAV in Kharkiv Oblast

    Ukrainian National Guardsmen have located a functioning Russian ZALA 421-16E2 unmanned aircraft with the help of a service dog named Zeus near Hoptivka border crossing point in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: The National Guard of Ukraine Details: A tactical unmanned aircraft ZALA 421-16E2 can conduct aerial reconnaissance at an altitude of 5 km and transmit videos up to a range of 30 km.

  • Latvian PM casts his vote in general election

    STORY: Polls predict that Karins' center-right New Unity party will win the election, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.“Everything is in the hands of the electorate right now," said Karins in Sigulda, after casting his vote."I’m ready to continue being the Prime Minister if that’s what the people say," he added.Raivis Dzintars, the chairman of the National Alliance was also seen casting his vote in Sigulda. A victory for Karins could widen a growing rift between the Latvian majority and Latvia's Russian-speaking minority over their place in society.The first Latvian head of government to survive a full four-year term, Karins is benefitting from driving the country's hawkish stance against Russia, its amid widespread national anger over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.The campaign has been dominated by questions of national identity and security concerns, while urgent issues including soaring energy costs and high inflation were largely pushed aside.The social democrat Harmony party, traditionally backed by Latvia's Russian-speaking minority, received 19.8% of votes in the 2018 elections and became the largest opposition party in parliament. However, the latest survey indicates 7.3% support for Harmony.

  • Zelenskyy reveals how he receives reports on the liberation: Successes are not limited to Lyman

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 23:17 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a list of liberated settlements prevails in the daily reports that he receives, and that successes are not limited to only Lyman.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as Encouraging

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansUkrainian forces on Saturday entered a strategic eastern town after encircling Russian troops, challenging President Vladimir Putin’s claim to have annexe

  • Brazil election: ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wins vote but not outright victory

    Acrimonious election will go to a second round after the former president failed to secure a majority over Jair Bolsonaro

  • Poland completes construction of wall on border with Belarus

    Poland has fully completed the construction of a wall on the border with Belarus, making the country's border the most protected in Europe.

  • Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

    The emergency ward at the main government hospital in Sehwan, a small town in southern Pakistan, is overwhelmed. On a recent visit, Reuters witnessed hundreds of people crammed into rooms and corridors, desperately seeking treatment for malaria and other illnesses that are spreading fast after the country's worst floods in decades. Amid the crush, Naveed Ahmed, a young doctor in the emergency response department of the Abdullah Shah Institute of Health Sciences, is surrounded by five or six people trying to get his attention.

  • Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

    Russia’s attack on Ukraine shaped the general election Saturday in neighboring Latvia, where divisions among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority were expected to influence the makeup of parliament and war-induced energy concerns will dominate the next government. A joint exit poll after the polls closed Saturday predicted that center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins would win the election, capturing 22.5% of the vote. The poll was done by the Riga Stradins University, the SKDSA research center.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleUkraine Latest: Ze

  • An Alzheimer’s Drug’s Big Surprise: What It Means

    Biogen and Eisau reported positive results in a trial for their latest attempt to develop a drug that can combat Alzheimer’s. The good news buttressed the underlying theory of the disease, gave new life to battered Biogen, and gave hope to Eli Lilly and Roche with their own Alzheimer’s drug in testing.

  • Ukraine calls on allies to declare Russia a terrorist state in response to annexation of Ukrainian land

    Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Oct. 1 issued a statement in response to Russia’s attempt to annex occupied Ukrainian territories, proposing to its allies several options for responding to Russia’s illegal actions.

  • Inside the Grueling Mission to Help Russia’s Rape Victims

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyA network of two dozen organizations has been tasked with the critical role of helping Ukrainians who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Russian soldiers since the start of Vladimir Putin’s devastating war in Ukraine.The network operates throughout the country, often in some of the war’s most dangerous hotspots, and offers anonymous support to anyone who requests help, ranging from sending rape kits to Russian-occupied villages to p

  • October Already? Add These 3 Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Fall Income

    Falling stock prices have driven up dividend yields, making now a great time to seek passive income. Three top-notch dividend stocks these Fool.com contributors think are great buys in October are Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT). Here's a look at how these real estate investment trusts (REITs) could boost your income harvest this fall.

  • Oklahoma City woman found guilty of manslaughter in 2020 shooting death

    An Oklahoma City woman accused of shooting a man in a Bricktown hotel hallway was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury this week.

  • Raiders winners and losers in 32-23 victory vs. Broncos

    Raiders winners and losers in 32-23 victory vs. Broncos

  • Eni expects halt in Russian gas flow to extend into Monday

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Eni said it would not receive any of the gas it had ordered from Russia's Gazprom for delivery this weekend, although the firms said they were working to fix this. Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point will be at zero for Oct. 1, Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Moscow and several European countries, including Germany, have been at loggerheads over the supply of natural gas from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • Adrian Kempe with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

    Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10/02/2022

  • Iran protests enter third week despite heavy crackdown

    "This is the first time that women in a large number, standing shoulder to shoulder with men, are burning their headscarves," said an Iranian journalist and activist.

  • Israel upbeat on draft Lebanese demarcation deal, sees gas profit-sharing

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect. Hoping to defuse one source of conflict between the hostile countries and prod them toward accommodation, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein last week submitted a new proposal that would pave the way for offshore energy exploration. As Beirut mulls the 10-page draft - details of which have been kept under wraps - the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called it "a very important step" on Saturday while Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a powerful Hezbollah ally, deemed it "positive".

  • Justin Fields on how Bears pass game can improve, score points

    The Bears have the fewest passing yards in the NFL. They'll need to pick it up to win more games, and Justin Fields has an idea how they can do it.