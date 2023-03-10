Chief responds to social media allegations

Mar. 10—GREENSBURG — Greensburg Police Chief Mike McNealy has issued a press release following allegations on social media of police misconduct stemming from an incident Friday, March 3.

According to the release, the incident in question began at approximately 11:19 p.m. when an officer from the Greensburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on I-74 near the 134 mile marker.

The following information is all taken from McNealy's release.

The vehicle, a red Volkswagen Jetta occupied by two subjects, was stopped for numerous violations.

While the Greensburg Police Officer was speaking to the occupants of the vehicle they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. The officer also believed that the driver was giving false identity statements due to lack of knowledge of personal information.

The officer asked the passenger, Darrell Rhyme, to exit the vehicle. Rhyme refused. The officer continued to give commands for Rhyme to exit the vehicle.

The officer also noticed that the driver, Jamesha McChristine, kept touching the gear shift. The officer told McChristine to put the vehicle in park and that is when McChristine drove off at a high rate of speed.

McChristine drove in excess of 100 mph on I-74. She exited the interstate at the 143 exit and then got right back on it traveling eastbound.

McChristine then exited the interstate at the 149 mile marker. Once off of the interstate, McChristine and Rhyme fled the vehicle on foot near the intersection of I-74 and Main Street on Greensburg's north side. McChristine and Rhyme were both taken into custody following short foot pursuits.

During the foot pursuit Rhyme ignored the commands of the officers to stop resisting. A Taser was deployed by an assisting agency and Rhyme was taken into custody.

Once Rhyme was in custody he immediately received medical treatment for injuries sustained during a fall in the foot pursuit.

McChristine was transported to the Decatur County Jail and Rhyme was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later released for further treatment.

Story continues

McChristine was charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle (a Level 6 felony), identity deception (a Level 6 felony), forgery (a Level 6 felony), reckless driving (a Class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (a Class B misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle while never receiving a license (a Class C misdemeanor).

Rhyme was charged with resisting law enforcement (a Class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (a Class B misdemeanor).

The release states that the Decatur County Prosecutor's Office has received more than four hours of body camera, in-car camera and business security footage.

Numerous Facebook posts made by Keke Shantrice alleged police misconduct and indicated Rhyme was beaten by officers prior to being taken to the hospital.

An individual who identified himself as Rhyme's father, Terrell Randle, contacted the Daily News Friday afternoon and stated his son was beaten by officers and dropped off at the hospital with no charges against him filed.

The Daily News will provide follow-up information regarding this incident when it becomes available.