Chief: Rise in St. Charles County felonies due to better policing

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A few times a year, several police departments in St. Charles County come together to form a task force to crack down on crime.

“It’s every police department out here,” St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Fisz said.

The St. Charles County Police Department has reported a 19% increase in felony charges. A spike, Fisz noted, is because of better policing techniques.

“It’s good old-fashioned police work, using better-trained officers and modern technology,” Fisz said.

The multi-jurisdictional task force was created three years ago and according to Fisz, it has helped make more than 1,000 arrests. The task force was created to limit auto thefts in the area but has more recently focused on illegal drugs and firearms.

“We proactively go after criminals trying to violate our community,” Fisz said.

The task force of about 35 officers and commanders comes together a few times a year. Fisz credits technological advancements in license plate readers and drones as to how the task force has been able to make a difference.

