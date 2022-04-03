Chief Russian negotiator rejects idea of Putin-Zelensky meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mychael Schnell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Vladimir Medinsky
    Russian politician
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Russia’s chief negotiator on Sunday rejected the idea of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasizing that the two sides still remain at odds when it comes to territorial disputes.

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky wrote in a Telegram post that “The draft agreement is not ready for submission to a meeting at the top,” according to a Reuters translation.

He said Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on the topics of Crimea and two breakaway territories in the Donbas region, which Putin recognized as independent in February.

“I repeat again and again: Russia’s position on Crimea and Donbas remains UNCHANGED,” Medinsky said, according to Reuters.

Medinsky’s comments come as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine progresses through its fifth week. Moscow has taken control of some Ukrainian cities, though its efforts have stalled in some areas because of staunch Ukrainian opposition.

The two sides have engaged in a number of rounds of negotiations, but none have bore any major breakthroughs.

Zelensky last month pressed for a meeting with Putin, but top Russian officials have emphasized that agreements have to be in place for the two men to speak face-to-face.

Medinsky on Sunday said that Ukraine has become more realistic during peace talks, having agreed to be neutral, not possess nuclear weapons, not become a member of a military alliance and not provide military bases, according to Reuters.

The Russian negotiator, however, said his outlook did not concur with that of Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, who told Ukrainian television on Saturday that the preliminary agreement between the two countries was sufficient grounds for Zelensky and Putin to speak, according to Reuters.

“Unfortunately, I don’t share Arakhamia’s optimism,” Medinsky said, according to the news wire. “Moreover, Ukrainian diplomatic and military experts lag far behind on confirming even those agreements which were already reached at the political level on the draft text.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region as Russian troops withdraw to Ukraine's east

    Ukraine's forces retook the Kyiv region and northern areas of the country Saturday after Russian troops pulled out, leaving behind landmines and a trail of bodies, per Ukrainian officials and multiple reports.The latest: Putin's forces appeared to shift their focus away from Ukraine's capital toward the south and east of the country, with Russia's military striking an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities in the key port city of Odessa on Sunday morning.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • Taliban bans opium poppy production

    The Taliban on Sunday announced a ban on opium poppy production. Why it matters: Afghanistan is the world's largest producer of opium, which has in the past provided a crucial revenue stream for the Taliban, as it gained territory ahead of the complete takeover.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA 2017 Afghanistan Opium Survey from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime found that poppy cultivation covered 320,000 hectares th

  • Live updates: Lithuania cuts all Russian gas imports

    Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia and that it's the first of the European Union’s 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow. “Seeking full energy independence from Russian gas, in response to Russia’s energy blackmail in Europe and the war in Ukraine, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas,” Lithuania’s energy ministry said in a statement late Saturday, adding that the measure took effect in the beginning of April.

  • Cathie Wood Says Fed Hiking Interest Rates Would Be a Mistake

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Investment Management, said any decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as the yield curve inverts would be a mistake. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Russia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican Pr

  • Kharkiv amusement park damaged by Russian shelling

    STORY: Gorky park's security officer, Kurban, told Reuters on Saturday (April 2) he had lost count of the number of strikes which hit the park in the city in the country's north east.On Saturday Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian troops had moved towards Kharkiv, which had been heavily attacked.

  • Why Putin wants Russia to be paid in rubles

    Thanks to capital controls and gas exports to Europe, Vladimir Putin has been able to prop up his economy for now.

  • Ukraine news - live: Putin’s troops committed genocide near Kyiv, says mayor as Odesa fuel depot attacked

    Thick smoke and flames seen in port city as Ukraine says some missiles ‘shot down by air defence’

  • Ukraine Documents Alleged Atrocities By Retreating Russians

    Authorities said Ukraine’s military has discovered indications of execution-style slayings to add to their case for for prosecuting Russian officials for war crimes.

  • The Investor Who’s Sticking With Russia

    When Russian stocks fell sharply after Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, Balchug Capital’s David Amaryan saw a buying opportunity.

  • Howey: In the harsh light of genocidal war, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb lauds NATO

    While leaders like President Biden and Gov. Holcomb have visited Ukrainian refugees, Donald Trump asked Putin to dig up dirt on the president's son.

  • How to Protect Your Company From Oligarch Sanctions

    Even if a wealthy Russian investor is not sanctioned, companies should look closely at compliance issues.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes as air strikes hit Odessa

    Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far

  • Treasury Department says the Russian ruble is weaker than it looks

    The Treasury Department is dismissing the Russian ruble’s comeback against the dollar this week on international exchanges, arguing sanctions are weakening the Russian currency despite gains this week. The ruble has nearly the same value it had before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The exchange rate hit 85 rubles to the dollar on Friday, just…

  • Why Peloton's New Subscription Plan Is a Big Red Flag

    There are some issues investors need to consider before investing in this connected-fitness provider.

  • Body of Marine Capt. Ross Reynolds returns to his hometown of Leominster for the final time

    Capt. Ross Reynolds returns home for the final time Saturday, and the streets of downtown Leominster are lined up with people honoring the fallen Marine and supporting his grieving family.

  • San Francisco software company Sigma signs office lease at Zero Irving

    Software company Sigma Computing Inc. has taken 15,500 square feet of office space at Zero Irving, an office tower under development in the Union Square neighborhood. Sigma will occupy the full ninth floor under a five-year deal. Real estate developer RAL Development Services partnered with Junius Real Estate Partners — a specialized investment unit of J.P. Morgan Private Bank — to develop Zero Irving at 124 E. 14th St. Josh Wein, managing director at RAL, said the building aims to offer an ecosystem to advance entrepreneurship within the tech sector, and Sigma perfectly fits into that ecosystem.

  • Churches played an active role in slavery and segregation. Some want to make amends.

    Two and a half years ago, Episcopal Bishop of New York Andrew M.L. Dietsche reminded a group of clergy of the ugly history of their diocese.

  • Hungary’s hard-line leader faces tough election as war rages in neighboring Ukraine

    Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his right-wing Fidesz party had a slight lead in the polls going into Hungary's general election on Sunday, with the war in

  • Latest in Russia-Ukraine War

    Russia claims Ukrainian forces attacked a fuel depot in Russian territory. Russia has vowed it will strengthen its western border. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • New COVID hybrid XE could be the most transmissible yet, WHO says

    It could be 10% more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.