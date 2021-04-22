Chief of Sahara's Polisario Front gets hospitalized in Spain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ARITZ PARRA
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s foreign ministry says the leader of the Polisario Front that leads the struggle for the self-declared Western Sahara republic has been brought to Spain for medical treatment.

Brahim Ghali, who is 73, heads the Algeria-backed pro-independence group representing the local Sahrawi population that has fought Moroccan forces for control of the territory in western Africa.

An official with the Foreign Ministry of Spain who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports said that Ghali had been taken to Spain “for strictly humanitarian reasons.”

The official said that no more details could be provided due to the humanitarian nature of the move.

Spain's National Court investigated Ghali in 2008 and then again in 2016 for possible genocide and other crimes as a result of allegations brought against the veteran militant by a dissident Sahrawi group.

But that probe was closed and Spain has no pending cases against Ghali, a police spokesman who was not authorized to speak to the media on the record told The Associated Press.

Recommended Stories

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • 6 Indian hospitals have run out of oxygen as the country faces a record-breaking COVID-19 surge

    COVID-19 cases are surging in India, and a lack of oxygen means hospitals can't help treat people who are severely ill with the virus.

  • Bookmark These 11 Places on HipCamp for Your Next Outdoor Retreat

    Nestled between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains outside Los Angeles, this cozy A-frame has all the brightness of California with all the action of the wilderness. An expansive deck and a projector above a wide fireplace are welcome respites after daytime hikes, swimming, and climbing excursions a short trip away. Set on 13 private acres with panoramic views of towering trees, this light-filled carriage house in upstate New York epitomizes getting away from it all.

  • John Kerry criticises Donald Trump for pulling out of Paris accord ‘without any facts, without any science’

    Climate envoy said US now working to ‘restore America’s credibility’ as Biden announces ambitious emissions targets

  • Anderson scores 2, Canadiens hold on to beat Oilers 4-3

    Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series. “We can’t wait around any longer, these games are way too important,” Anderson said. Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9).

  • Derek Chauvin placed in solitary confinement at max security prison in Minnesota

    Former police officer found guilty on all three counts

  • Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani has elite stuff. Now he just needs to work on his command

    Now that Shohei Ohtani's blister issue appears to be resolved, the Angels pitcher just needs to get his command 'tidied up a bit,' manager Joe Maddon said.

  • 12 Outdoor Furniture Sets for Living Alfresco

    With warmer weather just around the corner, we're taking our home-design focus to the great outdoors Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Comedian Eric Andre says he was racially profiled at Atlanta airport: 'Be careful'

    Comedian Eric Andre said he was stopped by two white officers and subjected to a 'random' drug search while he was the only person of color in line.

  • Sen. Warren’s Billionaire Nemesis Says He Won’t Accept Her Invite to Hearing

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo via GettyOn Monday, billionaire hedge-fund manager Leon Cooperman—who has spent months parading his criticisms of progressive tax reforms in the media—got an invitation to complain before Congress from one of his least favorite politicians, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.Warren (D-MA) gave Cooperman until Thursday to say whether he will appear as a witness at a Senate Finance subcommittee hearing dedicated to the topic on which they clash: income inequality. But the investor, who heard about the invitation while he was on vacation in the Florida Keys, told The Daily Beast that he will likely decline the offer.“I am probably not going to accept the invitation and I’ll tell you why: because she’s a bad person,” Cooperman said Tuesday afternoon, reached on his phone after a fishing expedition. “I’ll be in her den. I’ll be a cat in a lion’s den.”CNBC’s Favorite Billionaires and Elizabeth Warren Are Feuding. Both Sides Love It.The invitation was the latest in a series of gestures from Congressional progressives to shame billionaires into public interrogation over the structural forces that enabled their wealth. Just last month, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D) invited Jeff Bezos to a Senate Budget Committee meeting on income inequality, on the eve of the vote that could have created Amazon’s first union. Ultimately, Bezos declined Sanders’ invitation through a company spokesman.Warren’s invitation suggested Cooperman could outline his objections to her proposed Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, which would establish a 2 percent tax on households valued over $50 million, and an additional 1 percent surtax on those worth more than $1 billion. All told, it would impact only the top 100,000 Americans, or 0.05 percent of the country—a group that counts Cooperman, who is worth an estimated $2.5 billion, as a member.“This hearing is an opportunity to share your views on how to strengthen the nation’s tax system,” Warren wrote, “to address economic inequality, raise revenues to fund critical pro-growth investments in families and communities, and bolster our long-term fiscal and economic outlooks.”When Warren introduced the proposal in March, alongside Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Brendan Boyle, Cooperman scoffed at the plan. He told CNBC it “has no merit. It’s foolish. It probably is not legal.” Tax avoidance was so widespread, he argued, that if a wealth tax were imposed, rich people would simply hide their cash.Warren hat-tipped to those comments, but she framed the hearing as an opportunity to air his complaints. “While this policy is backed by scores of experts and economists and is overwhelmingly popular with Democrats, Republicans, and independents,” she wrote, “I am aware that it is not particularly popular with you.”But Cooperman told The Daily Beast he still resents Warren for a feud they had back in 2019. When Warren was running for the Democratic presidential nomination, the campaign fired off a tweet at Cooperman, calling for him to “pitch in a bit more.”Billionaire Couple Pledges to Give Away 5% a Year—and Gets Dunked OnIn response, the banker wrote a five-page single-spaced letter outlining his biography, his charitable donations, some business success stories of many billionaire friends, and a few of his own arguments about economics. In his call with The Daily Beast, Cooperman described his own letter, which likened Warren to “a parent chiding an ungrateful child,” as “outstanding.”“Larry Summers—who was president of Harvard University and a very distinguished economist in his own right, and very liberal in his views, said if I submitted that paper in his class he’d give me an A-plus,” Cooperman said on the call. “Not an A, an A-plus.”Back in 2019, Warren tweeted about the letter, but Cooperman griped that he never got a private response. “That was a fabulous letter. I spent six hours writing that letter,” Cooperman said. “She didn’t respond to it. Why should I assume she would respond any different [now?]?…if she wanted to have a serious dialogue, she would have responded to that letter.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pfizer, unions, others donated $61.8 million for Biden's inaugural

    U.S. President Joe Biden raised $61.8 million for his inauguration events, receiving large contributions from corporations, labor unions and wealthy individuals, according to a financial disclosure. The Democratic president's inaugural committee took in $1 million in contributions each from about 10 big companies, including Pfizer Inc, the maker of one of the COVID-19 vaccines being deployed in the United States, as well as from AT&T Services Inc, Bank of America Corp and Boeing Co. Corporations making $1 million donations also included Uber Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp and Qualcomm Inc, according to the filing submitted on Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.

  • Alex Salmond will pressurise Nicola Sturgeon over independence 'backsliding'

    Alex Salmond has warned Nicola Sturgeon he plans to be a “daily” thorn in her side by pressuring her to take more radical action to win Scottish independence. Launching the Alba Party manifesto on Wednesday, the former First Minister vowed to inject “urgency” into the independence debate if he wins election to Holyrood and said he would make “absolutely sure” there would be “no more backsliding on timetables”. Ms Sturgeon twice abandoned plans for a new referendum during the last parliament, but her predecessor has said he would table a parliamentary motion within days of next month’s election instructing her to begin “independence negotiations” with Whitehall. Mr Salmond has insisted he wants to create a Holyrood “supermajority” for leaving the UK, by taking advantage of the voting system to elect many more pro-independence candidates through regional party lists. “We intend to shake things up and use our place as part of that supermajority, to make absolutely sure there's no more backsliding on timetables,” Mr Salmond said.. “So with the support of the people, in three weeks time, Alba representatives intend to lay before Parliament a motion to instruct the Scottish Government to immediately commence independence negotiations with Whitehall. “That is the sense of urgency we intend to inject into the independence debate. And we'll do that every day within parliament, pressuring a pro-independence Scottish Government to get a move on, and hold it to account if it doesn't.”

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Spring cleaning essentials are majorly marked down right now—get vacuums and more on sale

    Spring cleaning essentials, such as vacuums and carpet cleaners, are seriously discounted right now—shop the best deals on these tools.

  • Daunte Wright funeral — latest: Rev Al Sharpton delivers eulogy during emotional service

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis