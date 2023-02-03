Chief says city crushed by slaying of Selma police officer who ‘was a great human being’

Slain Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was recognized Friday as “a budding star” within the department — a rising 24-year-old father-to-be with a bright smile when he was gunned down Tuesday.

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz was emotional at times as he described Carrasco during a press conference Friday with Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni and District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

“Gonzalo Carrasco was a great human being with a great smile,” Alcaraz said. “I want to ensure that everyone knows that this young man came from a great family. His parents did everything right. He did everything right.”

The son of agricultural workers, Carrasco was described as a hard worker who had himself worked in the fields to earn money because being a police reserve was unpaid. He later went on to be a fully-sworn officer.

“It’s the biggest tragedy that someone who did nothing right in their life took that … greatness from this world (and) robbed this family, crushed their aspirations for Gonzalo, crushed a community’s spirit,” the chief added.

Carrasco’s death was the first line-of-duty death experienced by the Selma Police Department, Alcaraz said.

Iver Johansen, a constable for Selma, was killed in 1961, according to information from the Fresno County Peace Officers Memorial Foundation.

The loss is taking an emotional toll on the Selma department, which has fewer than 40 officers.

Between Tuesday, when the shooting happened, and Thursday evening, Fresno County Sheriff’s Department deputies took over routine patrol operations in Selma “to allow our officers some time to grieve with their families, take all this in and process this tragic event,” Alcaraz said. Selma officers resumed their patrol duties Thursday night.

Friday’s press conference followed the first court appearance for Nathaniel Dixon, the man charged with killing Carrasco.

Smittcamp, whose office filed murder charges against Dixon this week, offered her condolences to Carrasco’s family as well as to the communities of Selma and Reedley, where Carrasco grew up and first showed an interest in law enforcement as an Explorer scout with the Reedley Police Department.

Story continues

“These are small towns with close-knit relationships, and today all of us mourn with you,” Smittcamp said.

Carrasco, she added, “was our hope for the future. He was the type of young officer that we all look at and say, there’s hope for this young generation. And he was stolen away by a person who had no regard for human life.”

This story will be updated.

Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz, center, flanked by Fresno Sheriff John Zanoni, left, and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, right, releases an update on the killing of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. at a press conference Friday, Feb 3, 2023 in Fresno.