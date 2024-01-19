Chief says fire at Ash Lane home in Sherborn has likely resulted in total loss

SHERBORN — An Ash Lane home is likely a total loss after a two-alarm fire ripped through its basement on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The cause of the 1 p.m. fire, at 2 Ash Lane, remained unknown as of 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Chief Zack Ward.

A passerby called 911 to report there were flames and smoke coming from the home. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire in the basement and it had started spreading to the main level, the chief said.

Firefighters connected to what is called a dry hydrant, which pulls water from a pond about 1,200 feet away. The ground started to ice up in the below-freezing temperatures, creating treacherous conditions for firefighters.

"The weather certainly played a part," said Ward. "I almost fell myself."

Ward called for a second alarm, which brought in mutual aid from Ashland, Dover, Framingham, Holliston, Medway, Millis, Natick and Norfolk. The state Department of Fire Services sent a rehab truck and Medfield provided station coverage.

The fire was mostly contained to the basement, but there was smoke and water damage throughout the home and the basement was destroyed. Ward thinks the home is a total loss.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. Firefighters remained at the scene until about 6:30 p.m.

According to town property records, the home is owned by Reka Csanady Tarkoy. The two-bedroom structure was built in 1959 and is valued at about $500,000.

The fire remains under investigation by the Sherborn Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police investigators assigned to the state Fire Marshal's Office.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Cause of two-alarm Sherborn house fire remains under investigation