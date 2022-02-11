WHO chief scientist: pandemic has not ended as more variants expected

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a news conference in Geneva
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Soumya Swaminathan
    Indian paediatrician and clinical scientist

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said on Friday that the world was not yet at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as there would be more coronavirus variants.

"We have seen the virus evolve, mutate ... so we know there will be more variants, more variants of concern, so we are not at the end of the pandemic," Swaminathan told reporters in South Africa, where she was visiting vaccine manufacturing facilities with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories