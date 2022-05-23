WHO chief seeks central role for UN agency in global health

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the U.N. health agency must be "at the centre" of a global healthcare system while also acknowledging the need for internal reforms.

"We need a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, at the centre of the global health security architecture," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major speech of the WHO's annual assembly.

"There have been many calls for WHO to change. And there is no question that more change is needed," he said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy)