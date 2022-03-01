Chief: Speeds over 100 mph in Springboro chase that ends in Dayton

Mar. 1—Speeds reached more than 100 mph during an early Monday morning pursuit that started in Springboro and ended in Dayton.

The pursuit started after Springboro officers tried to stop the driver of a car with a license plate listed as stolen after it left Waffle House at 885 W. Central Ave., Police Chief Jeffrey Kruithoff said.

The car eventually went north on Interstate 75, and "speeds did go over 100 mph at some points," Kruithoff said.

The pursuit ended in the area of Linden and Hamilton avenues in Dayton after Stop Sticks tire deflation devices were stretched over the road.

The driver was arrested for drug possession and several outstanding warrants, the chief said.

A passenger, a woman, was released without charges.

There were no injuries.