Chief of staff at Cobb sheriff’s office wanted for insurance fraud

A high-ranking official with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office now has a warrant for his arrest.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned Major Braxton Cotton, the sheriff’s Chief of Staff, is wanted for insurance fraud.

The incident report from the Cobb County Police Department shows the investigation began in March when an officer emailed his commander a report that described a suspicious interaction with Cotton involving a hit and run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The major is accused of making a false report to the United Services Automobile Association involving a stolen car and a burned car.

Police obtained a warrant for Cotton’s arrest on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office released a statement to Channel 2 Action News that read:

“Effective immediately, Sheriff Craig Owens has placed Maj. Braxton Cotton on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The investigation is unrelated to his duties at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Owens will await the culmination of a fair trial before further commenting on the case.”

Full details on what Cotton is accused of doing have not yet been made public.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: