Chief: Suspects identified in Hamilton double shooting at apartment complex

Jun. 16—Police are continuing to investigate a June 3 shooting at an apartment complex in Hamilton's west side that left two men injured.

Officers responded to 1091 NW Washington Blvd. at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They found 25-year-old Zachary Lane, who is a resident of Washington Square apartments, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the police report.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said while paramedics were attending to Lane, another call was received of a person in the parking lot who had been shot.

Officers found Christian Born, 24, of Cincinnati, also with a gunshot wound. Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Burkhardt said.

Officers received information that a person in a silver Nissan had left the parking lot and was possibly involved in the shooting. The suspect was stopped at a nearby gas station. The 32-year-old Milford woman was arrested on a drug charge when a baggie of what is believed to be marijuana and a scale where found in the vehicle.

Both men are continuing to recover from their injuries.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit told the Journal-News on Tuesday that suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are awaiting results of testing, including ballistics reports.

"This was a targeted shooting. Everybody knows each other. Not a random act and we are just trying to sort through the evidence," the chief said.

A female called 911, telling dispatchers that her boyfriend had been shot. She identified him as "Zachary."

"Someone got shot," the caller said. The man is heard in the background moaning and says, "I'm not going to make it."

The caller said someone broke in the door of their apartment.

A male resident of the apartment complex called 911, also reporting a man shot. He said one man was on the ground and two others, who had left on foot, said they had been shot at.

Born called dispatchers and struggled to talk due to his injuries.

"I'm shot. Please," he said and identified himself.

When the dispatcher asked where he was, he answered, "I don't know. I am in Hamilton on the west side. By the hospital, by the Speedway, by the apartments."