WHO chief: "Time has come" for global pandemic preparedness treaty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ivana Saric
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged member states Monday to negotiate a global pandemic preparedness treaty to ensure sustainable funding for the WHO and address the challenges and failures exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Driving the news: Tedros argued that the coronavirus pandemic has been defined by a "lack of sharing: of data, information, pathogens, technologies and resources."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A pandemic preparedness treaty would fill in these gaps, Tedros said, and build a partnership between states to allow for the "mechanisms for global health security," including an early warning system, equitable access to vaccines, stockpiling pandemic supplies, and an emergency workforce.

The big picture: Tedros added the interconnectedness of the international community necessitated a global approach to solving the pandemic, as "member states can only truly keep their own people safe if they are accountable to each other."

  • He urged all member states to commit to supporting the vaccination of 10% of the global population by September and 30% by the end of the year.

Of note: Tedros also urged states to find a sustainable financial model for the agency's work.

  • "The technical support and guidance we provide, the capacity building and training of health workers, the scaling up of sequencing, the critical supplies...It all has to be funded. We cannot pay people with praise," he said.

What's next: A potential global treaty could be discussed in a WHO meeting next November, the UN said.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Time has come' for pandemic treaty as part of bold reforms - WHO's Tedros

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Monday for launching negotiations this year on an international treaty to boost pandemic preparedness, as part of sweeping reforms envisioned by member states. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told its annual ministerial assembly that the U.N. agency faced a "serious challenge" to maintain its COVID-19 response at the current level and required sustainable and flexible funding. The ministers from the WHO's 194 member states are to meet from Nov. 29 to decide whether to launch negotiations on the pandemic treaty.

  • Possible easing of COVID restrictions after 13 June if community cases fall further: Lee Hsien Loong

    The government should be able to ease COVID-19 safe management restrictions after 13 June if the pandemic situation continues to improve and the number of community cases falls further, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (31 May).

  • Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm

    A sharp rise in coronavirus cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programmes across the region. The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India's on a per capita basis, while total cases in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and East Timor have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll has risen ten-fold over two months - though at just over 1,000 is still low by global standards.

  • Iran fails to explain uranium traces found at several sites -IAEA report

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog showed on Monday, possibly setting up a fresh diplomatic clash between Tehran and the West that could derail wider nuclear talks. Three months ago Britain, France and Germany scrapped a U.S.-backed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to criticise Iran for failing to fully explain the origin of the particles; the three backed off as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced fresh talks with Iran. "After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections)," a report by Grossi to member states seen by Reuters said.

  • Biden reportedly aiming to address citizenship application backlog by cutting back on paperwork

    Biden reportedly aiming to address citizenship application backlog by cutting back on paperwork

  • Pfizer (PFE) COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Nod for Adolescents in EU

    Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine turns out to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12-15 years old.

  • He’s preachy and pretentious – but does Moby deserve to be the most hated man in pop?

    In the freezing gloom beneath a bridge in London’s King’s Cross Richard Melville Hall was looking for love. Or, failing that, sex. If it came to it, he’d probably have settled for a tear-streaked canoodle in the shadows. “Standing in the rain in King’s Cross at 1am, I realised that I could pay this beautiful woman to come back to my hotel,” the techno-pop vegan otherwise known as Moby would recall of the autumn 1999 incident, which followed a concert at the nearby Scala. “I was drunk and lonely and wanted to feel another person next to me.” Oh lordy. Moby shared the story in his 2019 memoir, Then It Fell Apart. The point of the anecdote was apparently to convey the depth of his loneliness at a time when his career was turning stratospheric thanks to his album Play. And yet the prostitute-under-the-bridge tale lands strangely. We’re supposed to empathise with Moby – the on-the-up pop star with a platter of hit singles (including the Twin Peaks-theme sampling Go). It appears not to enter his mind that our sympathies might lie with the prostitute ogled in the middle of the night by a furtive-looking bald man (the encounter ends with Moby spotted by someone from his record label and slinking away). Then It Fell Apart inflicted huge damage to Moby. Two years on, his reputation has yet to really recover. Undeterred he is back with an orchestral greatest hits collection, Reprise, and a new autobiographical film, Moby Doc.

  • Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April. Religious gathering remain capped at 30% of venue capacity while dining in restaurants can operate at 20% in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, and nearby provinces. Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines averaged roughly 6,300 for May, down by a third from April, after the government reduced operating capacity of businesses and limited the movement of people.

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • Fact check: False claim about Supreme Court and vaccination

    Contrary to the claim, the Supreme Court upheld states' authority to require vaccination more than 100 years ago.

  • Brazilians protest Bolsonaro's handling of pandemic

    Thousands of people protested against Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, calling for his impeachment and criticizing his handling of the pandemic.(May 29)

  • Hong Kong expands quarantine waivers for executives in more industries to keep financial hub's business vibes abuzz

    Hong Kong's government is expanding the scope of its quarantine exemption, as the absence of new local Covid-19 cases bolstered the confidence of local authorities to keep the doors ajar on business travels, the lifeline that sustains deal making, relationships and businesses in Asia's financial hub. Each of the four regulatory bodies responsible for the city's financial services will be able to exempt four vaccinated, senior executives of each company from three weeks of quarantine when they visit the city, according to the spokeswoman for the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB). "Hong Kong has a lot of financial firms and listed companies which have the need to travel around the world to maintain their business operations," according to the spokeswoman. "This is important to maintain the city as an international financial centre." Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Hong Kong reported no local infections of the Covid-19 last Friday, the 28th consecutive day of zero new cases that prompted the government's pandemic adviser Professor Yuen Kwok-yung to declare the end of the city's so-called fourth wave of outbreaks. Hong Kong last recorded a local case with an untraceable source on April 23. The Securities and Financial Commission (SFC), which regulates stockbrokers and fund managers working in Hong Kong, on Friday outlined an exemption for up to four vaccinated, senior executives - those with global or regional roles - to travel to and return from other places to the city without having to be quarantined for 21 days each. Following the SFC's announcement, the FTSB clarified that the city's de facto central bank the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), and the insurance watchdog agency the Insurance Authority can also grant similar exemptions. The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), which operates the bourse for more than 2,000 publicly listed companies, expanded its June 2020 quarantine exemption to the 500 largest companies on the HKEX, which are constituent stocks of key indexes, from the 480 announced last year. Together, the four regulatory bodies can potentially exempt up to thousands of executives to travel to Hong Kong per month, subject to the completion of approved vaccination, and a litany of travel restrictions and disclosure requirements including detailed itineraries and consent to avoid public venues. However, the number of travellers would be limited to four per company, each specific to the regulated line of business, such as insurance or commercial banking. Senior executives who want to enter Hong Kong from high-risk locales including Taiwan, the United States and the United Kingdom will still need to be quarantined, but for shorter periods of time than the requisite 21 days at hotels for all other visitors. The exemption allowed them to attend business meeting during the self-quarantine period. In each case, travel would be limited to a single trip each month by two returning Hong Kong-based executives and two visiting executives, the spokeswoman said. Previously only two executives or directors were allowed to travel from the mainland each month. The pool of companies who could apply for executives to travel, include Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings, the insurer AIA, HSBC , Standard Chartered and other banks, as well as this newspaper's owner Alibaba Group Holding. Four out of 10 respondents to a poll by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Hong Kong in May said they were considering quitting the city, citing Beijing's passage of a controversial national security law for Hong Kong last year and the strict quarantine rules for overseas travel. Senior executives of about 500 listed companies, as well as bankers, insurance executives and asset managers, can apply to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Winson Wong alt=Senior executives of about 500 listed companies, as well as bankers, insurance executives and asset managers, can apply to travel to Hong Kong with limited or no quarantine. Photo: Winson Wong The strict quarantine policy is one reason banks had been hesitant to expand the reopening of their buildings in the city. Many lenders remain at about 50 per cent capacity in terms of in-office staffing and have a rotational system where teams are split between the home and office every week to two weeks to avoid a single infection sidelining critical functions. "In principle, we welcome more interflow of people for business subject to public health preconditions, like vaccinations or negative test results. On the other hand, we support opening up be at a gradual and measured pace to prevent the import of cases," said Mike Wong Ming-wai, CEO of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. Hong Kong has stuck with strict quarantine procedures as it has faced difficulty in convincing the population to widely agree to be vaccinated, causing it to lag behind other financial centres. The city is considering postponing some deliveries of batches from BioNTech and Sinovac and potentially donating surplus vaccine supplies before they expire later this summer because of the lacklustre response by the general public. About 21 per cent of the city's 7.5 million population have received at least one jab, lagging behind the 50 per cent in the US and 58 per cent of the UK's population. About 36 per cent of Singapore's population has received at least one jab, according to the city state's Ministry of Health. To try to boost uptake in the city, property tycoons from the Sino Group's philanthropic arm Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chinese Estates Holdings said on Friday that they would sponsor a lucky draw for a flat worth HK$10.8 million (US$1.4 million) for people who had received both jabs. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • 28-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say

    Investigators believe the 28-year-old victim was hanging out in the hotel parking lot when he got into an argument with someone.

  • Letters to the Editor: You pay more in gas taxes but don't see better roads yet. This is why

    The California Transportation Commission chairwoman says promised federal funding will soon make the benefits of gas tax much clearer.

  • EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

    The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year. "Member states were informed of certain delays when it comes to the delivery of Johnson & Johnson shots, and they expressed their concern," a spokesman for the European Union executive told a news conference.

  • Super Trofeo EVO2 is most aggressive Lamborghini Huracán

    Just in time for Lamborghini’s upcoming one-make race, the Italian supercar manufacturer showed the world its most sinister Huracán to date — the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is “the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series,” says Lamborghini. Radical aerodynamic improvements are just some of the upgrades that make the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 superior to its predecessors. Lamborghini’s motorsports division (Squadra Corse) and the sports car maker’s in-house design department (Lamborghini Centro Stile) focused on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s front end resulting in some significant updates. It now features new high-intensity full-LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracán STO. New air curtain intakes optimize airflow by keeping the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 adherent to the sides and improved downforce at high speeds. Likewise, the rear also receives similar aerodynamic upgrades such as a carbon-fiber wing. The taillights of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 have striking similarities with the Countach. An arched carbon fiber rear bumper marries the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. The majority of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s body panels has been replaced with carbon fiber. Its fenders are now made of a single element, favoring optimal surface continuity. “When we approached the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘racing in style.’ That is a combination of the typical aggressiveness of the Huracán racing cars and the classic stylistic features of Lamborghini’s DNA. In addition, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars,” said Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert. In addition to its aerodynamics, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 also has a new braking system. The steel front discs have been increased in size from 380 to 390mm to accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area. Propulsion will be coming from the rear, delivered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 620 horses mated to a six-speed X-Trac gearbox. “The Super Trofeo is the basis of our concept of customer racing, capable of involving and exciting both young talents and gentlemen drivers. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is dedicated to both categories of drivers, and we have designed it with the precise aim of offering an even more engaging driving experience while paying the utmost attention to running costs,” said Lamborghini Motorsport Division Head Giorgio Sanna. Since 2009, a total of 950 drivers have participated in the Super Trofeo. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will make its public debut during the second round of Lamborghini’s one-make race on May 28 in Le Castellet. Lamborghini says the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will have a sticker price of €250,000. An upgrade kit for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will be made available early next year. Photos from Lamborghini Also read: 5 interesting facts about the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Urus sets speed record on frozen Lake Baikal Lamborghini’s ‘The Real Race’ back for 2nd run

  • DeSantis rises in the ranks, despite attacks on his COVID-19 policies

    A year ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was struggling to contain COVID, the state's economy was in tatters, and cases and deaths were rising.Now his stature has risen as he heads into his reelection race next year — and he's a top-tier Republican for 2024 if former President Trump doesn't run, AP's Bobby Caina Calvan writes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: DeSantis remained defiant in the face of attacks on his hardline opposition to mask mandates and lockdowns."Hold the line. Don't back down," he told a crowd at a party fundraiser in Pittsburgh in May. "And in the state of Florida, with me as governor, I have only begun to fight."The big picture: Earlier this month DeSantis signed an executive order ending all local COVID-19 emergency orders, effectively stopping the enforcement of restrictions across Florida.Later in May he said he intends to pardon "any Floridian" facing "outstanding infractions" for violating COVID-19 guidances, such as mask mandates and social distancing.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.

  • Folsom Lake water levels low on Memorial Day weekend

    Folsom Lake water levels low on Memorial Day weekend

  • Kyrie Irving and his Nets teammates were incensed after a fan threw a water bottle toward them

    The water bottle missed Kyrie Irving's head as he was walking off the court.