Chief of Wagner Group private military company presses charges to Russian Prosecutor's Office against Governor of St. Petersburg

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group private military company, has pressed charges to the Russian Prosecutor's Office against Alexander Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg; Prigozhin has accused him of creating an organised criminal group.

Source: Russian independent news outlet Meduza

Quote: "On 31 October, 2022, I, Yevgeny Prigozhin, sent a statement regarding a crime to the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, with a request to conduct an investigation into the possible fact of the creation of an organised criminal group in St. Petersburg by Governor A.D. Beglov [Alexander Dmitrievich – ed.], in order to plunder the state budget and enrich corrupt officials who are part of his entourage."

Details: Meduza notes that the relationship between Prigozhin and Beglov deteriorated even before the war due to the reluctance of the city administration to "pass" the structures of Prigozhin state contracts for large projects with budget funding.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Prigozhin's influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin has grown, as has his media activity.

The administration of St. Petersburg also understands that Prigozhin's influence is growing; it has even created an informal headquarters to counter it.

According to a source of Meduza close to the St. Petersburg authorities, Beglov’s headquarters includes officials from his inner circle.

At the same time, sources close to the Kremlin are confident that Beglov is not threatened with resignation from his office in the near future.

