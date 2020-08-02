Chief Whip 'failed to act in Tory MP rape case'

The Government’s Chief Whip was on Sunday night accused of failing to act for four months on complaints against a former minister who was arrested for a suspected rape at the weekend.

Mark Spencer was under mounting pressure to explain why he failed to launch an investigation into the alleged behaviour of the senior Conservative, who has not been suspended by the party despite the seriousness of the allegations.

The MP, who has not been publicly named, was arrested on Saturday after a woman in her 20s made a complaint of rape and sexual assault, before being bailed later that evening until a date in mid-August.

The Telegraph has established that the woman - who was working as a parliamentary aide - made a complaint to Mr Spencer on April 1, but says she became frustrated when nothing was done and sought a second meeting with him, which she says he declined.

She also alleges that she told Mr Spencer - the man in charge of party discipline - that the MP issued threats against her if she spoke to anybody, but that Mr Spencer simply reassured her that the MP in question would not carry out his threat.

Mr Spencer has insisted that anyone who makes allegations of harassment or abuse is “strongly encouraged” by him to report the matter to “the appropriate authorities” and disputes elements of the woman’s version of her contact with him.

Mr Spencer denies that the woman made any allegations of a sexual nature in his conversation with her.

However, his lack of action has angered some female MPs in his own party, who have questioned why he failed to investigate, why he did not advise the woman to contact the police, and why he has not removed the whip from the MP.

A former minister told The Telegraph: “I’m surprised the whip hasn’t been removed considering what happened to Charlie Elphicke. I think the chief has a lot to answer for.”

A second former Tory minister said: “It’s just hugely disappointing to yet again find these allegations. It’s a young woman who should not have ever been put in that position and should have clear mechanisms by which to address the allegations.”

The news has sent shockwaves through the Conservative Party and comes just days after Charlie Elphicke, a former Tory whip, was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women in 2007 and 2016.

Last month the Conservative Party was criticised for not withdrawing the whip from Rob Roberts, MP for Delyn, after he sent inappropriate messages to two junior members of staff. Mr Roberts has apologised and the party is investigating.

In contrast Julian Lewis had the whip withdrawn for standing for the post of chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, disobeying party orders to vote for former minister Chris Grayling.

Allegations concerning the MP arrested on Saturday first began to reach the ears of fellow MPs in February, the month after the most recent of the alleged sexual assaults.

Asked if Boris Johnson retained confidence in Mr Spencer, Downing Street said the Prime Minister had “confidence in his entire Cabinet” but refused to answer questions about when Mr Johnson first became aware of the allegations.

On Sunday, Scotland Yard confirmed that it had received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault, alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020. The alleged victim has claimed one of the alleged assaults left her needing hospital treatment.